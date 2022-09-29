ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

High School Football PRO

Truckee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sparks High School football team will have a game with Truckee High School on September 30, 2022, 18:45:00.
TRUCKEE, CA
WSB Radio

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert

If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
MINDEN, NV
KRON4 News

Human remains found in Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
FORESTHILL, CA
Sierra Sun

Collaboration seeks to reduce wildfire risk in Middle Truckee River Watershed

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The United States Forest Service signed a memorandum of understanding with four entities, forming a public-private partnership to document their commitment to increase the pace and scale of forest management in the Middle Truckee River Watershed. Located in California’s northern Sierra Nevada, the Middle Truckee River...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

State of the Community Awards: Grocery Outlet owners honored for community spirit

STATE OF THE COMMUNITY AWARDS When: Thursday, Oct. 6; cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Where: Gold Hill Gardens, 2325 Goldhill Road, Newcastle Tickets: https://www.auburnchamber.net/state-of-the-community. Attracted to Auburn for its small-town feel, Amy and Scott Yacullo moved to Auburn in March...
AUBURN, CA
Record-Courier

Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish

Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
HOPE VALLEY, CA
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra

Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Library Loop: A look at space

In addition to regular programming such as book clubs and storytimes, your local libraries also hold larger events such as guest speakers, performers, and film screenings. One such upcoming event on Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and sponsored by the Truckee Library is the screening of the PBS documentary, Ultimate Space Telescope, with guest host Tony Berendsen of Tahoe Star Tours.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service

Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Windows to the World – Tom Macaulay book collection

Barbara Czerwinski and Heidi Sproat / Truckee-Donner Historical Society. Recently published was an article about Tom Macaulay’s map collection. Also donated to the Truckee-Donner Historical Society in 2021 is Macaulay’s massive book and reports collection which includes almost 150 books, 63 of which are new to the collection. Of these “new” books there are some irreplaceable, no longer available, books that are invaluable in researching Truckee history.
TRUCKEE, CA

