Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2
A solid outing from RHP Brandon Pfaadt, tremendous defense, and a lockdown bullpen won Reno a Pacific Coast League title.
Truckee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sparks High School football team will have a game with Truckee High School on September 30, 2022, 18:45:00.
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
nevadabusiness.com
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert
If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
Sierra Sun
Collaboration seeks to reduce wildfire risk in Middle Truckee River Watershed
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The United States Forest Service signed a memorandum of understanding with four entities, forming a public-private partnership to document their commitment to increase the pace and scale of forest management in the Middle Truckee River Watershed. Located in California’s northern Sierra Nevada, the Middle Truckee River...
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community Awards: Grocery Outlet owners honored for community spirit
STATE OF THE COMMUNITY AWARDS When: Thursday, Oct. 6; cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Where: Gold Hill Gardens, 2325 Goldhill Road, Newcastle Tickets: https://www.auburnchamber.net/state-of-the-community. Attracted to Auburn for its small-town feel, Amy and Scott Yacullo moved to Auburn in March...
Record-Courier
Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish
Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
nnbw.com
Moment Skis, largest ski manufacturer based in the U.S. settling into new Reno facility
It took years to complete, but Moment Skis’ acquisition of its new headquarters facility on Bible Way in Reno was a crucial step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Moment Skis Chief Executive Officer Luke Jacobson told NNBW in an interview last week that the company was bursting...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
Record-Courier
Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra
Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
Sierra Sun
Library Loop: A look at space
In addition to regular programming such as book clubs and storytimes, your local libraries also hold larger events such as guest speakers, performers, and film screenings. One such upcoming event on Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and sponsored by the Truckee Library is the screening of the PBS documentary, Ultimate Space Telescope, with guest host Tony Berendsen of Tahoe Star Tours.
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
Sierra Sun
History: Windows to the World – Tom Macaulay book collection
Barbara Czerwinski and Heidi Sproat / Truckee-Donner Historical Society. Recently published was an article about Tom Macaulay’s map collection. Also donated to the Truckee-Donner Historical Society in 2021 is Macaulay’s massive book and reports collection which includes almost 150 books, 63 of which are new to the collection. Of these “new” books there are some irreplaceable, no longer available, books that are invaluable in researching Truckee history.
mynews4.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
