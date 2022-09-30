Read full article on original website
4-H GIVING DAY STARTS TODAY
This week is National 4-H week, and today, the Iowa 4-H Foundation is going to be holding its annual 4-H Giving Day. We chatted with Iowa 4-H executive director Emily Saveraid about what’s going on. Dollars invested in the priority areas will go toward statewide opportunities for 4-Hers. Area...
OSKALOOSA MAIN STREET YOUNG AMBASSADOR CONTEST ACCEPTING ENTRIES
OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to share the plans underway for the Main Street Young Ambassador Contest. One young man and one young lady will once again be chosen as Oskaloosa’s Young Ambassadors. If you have a three-year-old to kindergarten-age child, enter them now!. The Young...
NORTH MAHASKA READIES FOR HOMECOMING 2022
NEW SHARON — Students at North Mahaska will spend the week of Oct. 3-9 in fantasy land as they ready for homecoming 2022. Several events are scheduled leading up to the football game against Wayne Community on Friday and Saturday’s formal dance. They will live out the slogan “Once Upon a Warhawk Homecoming.”
MAHASKA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISCUSSES OSKY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, MODES STUDY
The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and heard a presentation from the city of Oskaloosa on their draft comprehensive plan. They made mention that this week, a series of open houses will be held in the alley at the square on Wednesday between noon and 5pm, and that the plan would be adjusted throughout the month of October before being presented to the city council.
