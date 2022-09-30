The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and heard a presentation from the city of Oskaloosa on their draft comprehensive plan. They made mention that this week, a series of open houses will be held in the alley at the square on Wednesday between noon and 5pm, and that the plan would be adjusted throughout the month of October before being presented to the city council.

MAHASKA COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO