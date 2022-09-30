City of Norfolk Inclement Weather Updates

NORFOLK, VA – Due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, the following City of Norfolk parking facilities are open to residents beginning Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m. through Saturday, October 1, at 8 a.m.:

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Brambleton Lot, 494 St Pauls Boulevard

Trash or recycling scheduled for Friday, September 30, it will be collected as usual. Residents should ensure that all items are bagged before placed in waste bins. Remember, recycling cannot be bagged. Place heavier items on top.

Due to elevated tidal conditions and beach erosion, beach collections will be suspended Friday, September 30, until further notice. Refuse collection will occur only at beach access points along East and West Ocean View Ave. All services will reconvene when conditions allow.

Do not to drive on flooded streets! Use the Waze app to get real-time flooding updates thanks to the City’s partnership with RISE and climate tech FloodMapp. The app provides pop-up icons and audio alerts to warn of flooded streets along your route.

For updates, sign up for Norfolk Alert at www.norfolk.gov/alert. Get the latest forecast information from the Department of Emergency Preparedness & Response at www.norfolk.gov/Blog.aspx?CID=14.