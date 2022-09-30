U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO