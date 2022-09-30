ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

postsouth.com

Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Week 6 action brings crucial district battles

A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins. St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

