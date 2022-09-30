Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Proposition FF Would Mean Healthier Kids, Better Food Economy
This November, Colorado voters have the opportunity to begin rebuilding our state’s food economy to put our children, workers, and families first. Proposition FF presents an opportunity not only to ensure all students get the nutrition to reach their full potential, it’s also a chance to harness the full capabilities of our local food economy by shifting decision-making power back into the hands of the students, families, and communities who are most affected.
pagosadailypost.com
Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
pagosadailypost.com
Why All High School Seniors Should Consider a FAFSA Application
This story by Jason Gonzales appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on October 3, 2022. October marks the start of the financial aid application season and one of the most important periods in determining whether a high school student will head to college. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), whose...
Comments / 0