This November, Colorado voters have the opportunity to begin rebuilding our state’s food economy to put our children, workers, and families first. Proposition FF presents an opportunity not only to ensure all students get the nutrition to reach their full potential, it’s also a chance to harness the full capabilities of our local food economy by shifting decision-making power back into the hands of the students, families, and communities who are most affected.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO