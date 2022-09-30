ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

stadiumjourney.com

Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls

Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith on School Attendance

Nearly one month into the new school year and more than 1 ,000 Baltimore City School students are being marked missing. The school system is attempting to track down these students. Long time Baltimore resident, Pastor P.M. Smith joins the morning team to provide a look at what is happening.
BALTIMORE, MD
jcpatriot.com

Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica

While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
hcpss.org

Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals

HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Kent Island hands WiHi 2nd straight loss of the season

STEVENSVILLE, Md.– Kent Island defeated WiHi in a final score of 28-13 on Friday night. Kent Island would start off hot as they would jump out to an early 14-0 lead. Right before halftime Kasey Heath would punch it in for 6 to make it 21-0. Now WiHi would...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location

Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
stevensonvillager.com

Stevenson Mustang Marching Band Will Appear in Apple TV Series

On a typically warm September morning in Baltimore, people wearing winter coats stood along Redwood Street, downtown. Christmas decorations surrounded the street. Two vintage cars were strategically placed in view of TV cameras. And the Stevenson University Band marched down the middle of it all. The Apple TV Series, “Lady...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles owner intends to sign new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, per report

In a recent memo to front office employees, Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said he looks forward to signing a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, keeping the team at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore Sun. "As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club," Angelos said in the memo dated Sept. 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
MARYLAND STATE

