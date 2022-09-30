Read full article on original website
Related
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
I make £37k a month and work just two hours a day thanks to my side hustle – anyone can do it, it’s so simple
WHILE many of us are working away at our desks for eight hours a day, it seems that more and more people are looking for alternative ways to make a living. One woman, Maddy Glynn, has revealed how she makes over £37,000 a month, by working just two hours each day.
Business Insider
My dad used a quirky supermarket game to teach me to shop wisely, and to this day his lessons save me over $1,000 a year on food
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. While my mom was in the...
Refinery29
Why Quitting Is Good, Actually
I’ve never been a quitter. That's not a brag: I've stayed in shitty jobs for far too long, failed to end relationships that had clearly passed their expiration dates, and wasted so much time struggling through other meaningless commitments that no longer served me. I've stuck things out when there was every indication that I shouldn't. It’s a curse, really, and one that has brought plenty of unwanted drama into my life. But when I ask myself why letting myself give up on certain people or situations feels so damn hard, my only answer is that I’m afraid. Not that I’m losing a good thing, but that I’ll be branded a quitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Media: BeReal Aim To Go Back To Basics
BeReal is a social media app available since July 2022 in the United States. Named “anti-Instagram,” the concept of this social media is very simple: the user receives alerts at random times once a day. The user has two minutes to take pictures from his phone’s front and back camera and post them.
Comments / 0