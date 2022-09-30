Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Franklin’s Applefest Tradition Returns for 39th Year This Weekend
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s popular Applefest event will be held from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9, in the city’s beautiful downtown parks and business district. The 39th Applefest will continue its tradition as a large-scale festival with a small-town flair.
explore venango
A.R. “Art” Teeters
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
explore venango
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, October 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family. Robert was born in Youngstown, OH on...
explore venango
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
explore venango
Valjean Beers
Valjean Beers, 75 of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Jean was born on August 25, 1947, in Mercer County, to the late Richard and Patricia (Stevens) Seippel. She was a graduate of Franklin Area High School. After graduating, she was employed by Polk...
explore venango
Carol A. Rough
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022. Born in Franklin on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Bunce Jr. and Norma Heffernan Bunce. Carol was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
explore venango
George E. Willyoung
George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home on October 4, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1933, in Venango County, to the late Wayne and Beulah (Baker) Willyoung. George was employed by Witherups Fabrication and Gaylord Matthews as a truck driver for many years.
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Maple Shortbread Cookies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Maple Shortbread Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These delicious cookies can be decorated with sprinkles but they’re just fine as is!. Ingredients. 1 cup butter, softened. 1/4 cup sugar. 3 tablespoons cornstarch. 1 teaspoon maple flavoring. 1-3/4...
explore venango
Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win a Restaurant Gift Card
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
explore venango
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, PA passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022. Mary Lou was born September 28, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pa and was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Stipanovich) Hovanec. She graduated from South High School in 1962 and married her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Central Electric Cooperative Invites Members to Take Survey for Chance to Win Free Electric for a Year
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is dedicated to providing quality service to members. To effectively do that, they need member feedback. That’s why CEC is asking its members to take part in an important survey measuring member satisfaction. The survey will help CEC gain members’...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Massage Therapy Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doug Larrow, LMT is accepting new patients for all massage therapy services available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion. Spine & Extremities Center is pleased to welcome Doug Larrow, LMT, to their team providing hands-on therapeutic massage. Although new to the Spine and Extremities center, Doug has been practicing massage for 11 years. He is available for massage and waxing services five days a week with evening availability.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
explore venango
Clifford L. “Boot” Ehrhart
Clifford L. “Boot” Ehrhart, 85, of Venus, passed away peacefully early Monday Morning, October 3, 2022 at his home. Born on September 23, 1937 in Venus he was the son of the late Donald C. and Minnie S Dehner Ehrhart and step-mother Dorothy Stover Ehrhart. On July 28,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Next Step Therapy: October Is National Physical Therapy Month in October
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy. The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide- Evenings
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists. Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after...
explore venango
Mercer County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Trafficking Organization
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Mercer County pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by 8 years of supervised release, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Comments / 0