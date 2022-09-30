CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Doug Larrow, LMT is accepting new patients for all massage therapy services available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion. Spine & Extremities Center is pleased to welcome Doug Larrow, LMT, to their team providing hands-on therapeutic massage. Although new to the Spine and Extremities center, Doug has been practicing massage for 11 years. He is available for massage and waxing services five days a week with evening availability.

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO