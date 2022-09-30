Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Chinese Researchers Are Testing Cars Using Magnetic Levitation Technology
Researchers from the Southwest Jiaotong University in China have developed cars that use magnetic levitation technology to float above a track. The eight vehicles were recently tested in Jiangsu along a conductor rail that is almost five miles in length. The floors of the vehicles have been equipped with powerful magnets and float 35 mm above a conductor rail. One of the test vehicles reached up to 143 mph (230 km/h) during the test.
Carscoops
Profits Are Nowhere To Be Seen At Most Chinese EV Makers Despite Rising Sales
If you were to look simply at the soaring sales being reported by some electric car manufacturers in China, you may think these firms cannot put a foot wrong. However, with the exception of BYD, none of them are profitable. Often viewed as the leaders of China’s EV wave, Xpeng,...
Carscoops
Audi’s EV Range Will Include City Cars And Avant Models
Audi has provided a hint at some of the cars that will be found in its future range of electric vehicles. The car manufacturer has previously confirmed that it will only launch new all-electric models from 2026 before completely killing off combustion-powered vehicles by 2033. This plan will prompt it to release a bevy of EVs over the coming years.
Carscoops
Hyundai Starts Selling Third-Party Security Kit To Slow Rampant Thefts In The U.S.
Hyundai has a solution for owners of its vehicles being targeted as part of a social media-driven spate of thefts across the United States. Customers who want an added layer of security can now purchase a Compustar anti-theft security kit for $170. All of the automaker’s 820 dealerships across the United States are authorized to sell and install the kit.
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Optimus Robot Could “End Poverty” According To Elon Musk
Tesla’s long-awaited Optimus humanoid robot has been showcased to the world at Tesla’s AI Day 2022. The electric car manufacturer first announced its intention to commercialize a humanoid robot at last year’s AI event, infamously previewing it with an employee dancing around in a robot suit. This time it showed up with two functioning prototypes.
Carscoops
Toyota Crown Slated To Get A Plug-In Hybrid Option
The Toyota Crown returned to America earlier this year with two hybrid powertrains, and it appears a plug-in hybrid variant is on the horizon. According to MotorTrend, Toyota President Akio Toyoda revealed the news during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas last week. Little is known about the model at this point, but it’s expected to adopt the Prime moniker just like the Prius plug-in hybrid.
Carscoops
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Carscoops
Rivian Reportedly Gets The Green Light For Deliveries In Canada
As of recently, Rivian‘s Canadian operations have been suffering delays, but a new report suggests things could be on the upswing for customers looking to receive their electric trucks and SUVs from the manufacturer. It was believed that the initial snag in the delivery timeline came from a failure...
Carscoops
Renault 4-Inspired Electric Crossover Concept Teased Prior To Paris Debut
The long-rumored return of the Renault 4 is ready to be unveiled in the form of a fully electric crossover concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. A new set of teasers show the adventurous stance and trick LEDs of the concept. Gilles Vidal, Renault’s design chief, had spoken about...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador And Huracan, McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Among Victims Of South Korean Floods
A handful of exotics have been destroyed in South Korea in the wake of massive floods across the country. South Korea was hammered by Typhoon Hinnamnor in the second week of August, leading to widespread floods, in particular in the capital city of Seoul. At least nine people were killed in the disaster and comprehensive property damage was reported across Seoul. These cars were among those ruined by the floods.
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The...
Carscoops
Do You Care That The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Only Has Four Cylinders?
There’s a horsepower war raging and Mercedes-AMG has just reached for the nuke button, delivering an all-new 2024 C63 S with so much muscle it makes its BMW M3 rival look like its competing in an entirely different market. With the help of hybrid assistance the latest C63 S...
Carscoops
2023 Audi R8 Coupe GT RWD Is An Oversteering Last Hurrah For The V10 And (N)ICE Sounds
Audi is saying goodbye to the V10 engine by bringing back the R8 GT, a limited-production, lightened, and honed version of their supercar that has been factory-approved for oversteery antics, straight out of the box. Limited to just 333 examples worldwide, the 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD is...
Carscoops
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
A majority of global CEOs see a recession hitting in the next year, with nearly two-thirds anticipating it will slash earnings up to 10%, KPMG says
A KPMG survey of more than 1,300 CEOs found that 39% have implemented a hiring freeze as a recession looms, and 46% are considering workforce cuts.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Spied Testing With New Updates
Lamborghini is preparing the Urus for its first update and, with that, it will bring a new plug-in hybrid version of the popular SUV to market. New photos of the vehicle taken by our trusty spy photographers reveal that the updates will be significant. While, of course, the Urus will...
Carscoops
Toyota Corolla Range Updated With New Powertrains And Safety Tech In Japan
Toyota has unveiled the updated Corolla, Corolla Touring, and Corolla Sport for the Japanese market. Updates start with the powertrain where the electric components of the 1.8-liter hybrid model have been “renewed” resulting in “quick” and “smooth acceleration” according to the Japanese car manufacturer. Oddly, very few details about these updates have been announced by Toyota.
Carscoops
1016 Industries Walks Jay Leno Through Its Wider And Faster Carbon-Bodied McLaren 720S
Tuning companies that modify supercars are a dime a dozen, so to speak. 1016 Industries stands out though because instead of just adding some glitzy trim and an ECU tune it goes quite a bit further. Now, it’s taking Jay Leno on a complete tour of its carbon-bodied McLaren 720S.
