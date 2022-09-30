ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra

Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Relationship Happiness Last

More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

If Happiness Is Elusive, Try a Little Contentment Instead

Contentment is different from happiness, and more subtle. Contentment is a basic sense of satisfaction with your life and situation. While it can lead to a more constant flow of the happy vibe, contentment is also just a good place to be. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel the path toward contentment.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?

Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com

Your Happy Place

Place attachment refers to the cognitive-emotional connection between a person and a physical place, and this “relationship” has many benefits. Thinking about your favorite physical place can be used for stress reduction with a technique called “guided imagery.”. Refugees experience a forced breach in their person-place relationship;...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Putting Relationships First?

Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Farm and Dairy

Learning frugal living from our family tree

With the price of groceries and other goods on the rise, many people are trying to make their money count for more. Our family is no exception. While being frugal seems to be a buzzphrase right now, it has been foundational for many generations. Throughout history, frugality was birthed out of necessity.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

