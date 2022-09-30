ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armani Caesar ft. Westside Gunn “Paula Deen,” NBA YoungBoy “Made Rich” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRufW_0iGi7lZE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIxAD_0iGi7lZE00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Them Griselda artists sure love naming their songs after actual people don’t they? Westside Gunn keeps that tradition alive as he links up with Armani Caesar for her latest visual to keep things gully and glamourous.

For her new visual to “Paula Deen,” Armani Caesar styles out in some fancy furs and iced out necklaces while Westside Gunn provides street flavor that the real Paula Deen would’ve never allowed in her kitchen with her racist a$$.

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile continues to enjoy his big payday from the comfort of his own home and in his clip to “Made Rich” turns up in his crib in multiple outfits and continues to isolate himself from the outside world. We not mad at that one bit. Keep living, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

ARMANI CAESAR FT. WESTSIDE GUNN – “PAULA DEEN”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “MADE RICH”

A$AP ANT – “PUDGE RODRIGUEZ”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “RICHER”

RICO NASTY – “GOTSTA GET PAID”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “ALL MINE”

KELELA – “WASHED AWAY”

AKEEM ALI – “WHAT WE DOING”

The post Armani Caesar ft. Westside Gunn “Paula Deen,” NBA YoungBoy “Made Rich” & More | Daily Visuals 9.29.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

