Police: Illinois 4-year-old hit by car
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition was unknown at the […]
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim Tyler Scott, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. Scott said […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
Illinois 18-year-old dies after car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
Cold case: Natasha Cleary, Marquwon Owens and Katarion Friar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is still looking for the person or persons responsible for triple homicide that occurred in 2011 on the city’s northwest side. Natasha Cleary and her sons, Marquwon Owens, 12, and Katarion Friar, 2., were found among the ashes of a house fire on Sunday, April 17, 2011, […]
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Out-of-control ATV driver arrested after chase with Rockford Police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a handgun, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana after pursuing an ATV driver who fled through multiple yards and almost hit a woman during a police chase. According to police, on Wednesday, September 21st, officers attempted to stop 39-year-old Michael Hodges, who was operating a 3-wheeled motorcycle, in […]
