Oregon, IL

WCIA

Police: Illinois 4-year-old hit by car

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition was unknown at the […]
BELOIT, WI
WCIA

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim Tyler Scott, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. Scott said […]
SYCAMORE, IL
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
STERLING, IL
WCIA

Illinois 18-year-old dies after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
FREEPORT, IL
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

