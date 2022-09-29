Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Springfield Police Still Testing Bola Wraps; County Jail Considers Using Them
Springfield police have acquired some new devices that could provide an alternative to tasers as a non-lethal way to restrain criminal suspects. But the department is still testing the devices and has not yet deployed them on the street. Bola wraps are described as a “non-pain compliance device” that shoots...
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
Herald & Review
Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer
DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
thebengilpost.com
Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder
After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
newschannel20.com
Police seize more than 500 guns related to crimes in 2022, many were stolen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Department said a large number of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges
DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigate Death Of 27-Year-Old At Popular Lakeview Nightclub Berlin
LAKEVIEW — Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old who was found unresponsive at a popular Lakeview nightclub early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 4:42 a.m. at the Berlin nightclub on the 900 block of West Belmont. Police said the victim, a 27-year-old, was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
newschannel20.com
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
newschannel20.com
Decatur receiving solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
newschannel20.com
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
wlds.com
Pipeline Fire in Waverly Causes Brief Evacuation
A fire from a natural gas pipeline caused several people to be evacuated from their homes in Waverly early this morning. The Morgan County Emergency Management Office reports that approximately 12:30 this morning fire departments from Morgan, Sangamon, and Macoupin counties along with law enforcement agencies from Morgan County, the City of Jacksonville, the Illinois State Police and surrounding counties responded to a fire from a natural gas pipeline owned by Energy Transfer on Panhandle Road just south of Waverly.
newschannel20.com
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
Comments / 2