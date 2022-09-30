ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

Desert Inn Implosion

The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Mann
KTNV

Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display

The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display. The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Las Vegas Strip
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event

It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
OAKLAND, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy