Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend
Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Desert Inn Implosion
The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
KTNV
Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display
The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display. The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in...
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
news3lv.com
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Jason Aldean Marks Fifth Anniversary of Las Vegas Shootings: ‘It’s Still a Rough Day’
Jason Aldean turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 1) to mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shootings that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, saluting his "Route 91 family." Aldean posted a photo of himself and those who were on hand...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
