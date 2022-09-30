ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
WDTV

Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia. According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation. Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and...
HEALTH
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine ‘Sprinkler System’ to Keep Loiterers Away

A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
ANIMALS
wvpublic.org

State Health Officer: Ticks Persist As A Concern During Fall

Earlier this summer, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was receiving treatment for Lyme disease, heightening attention in the state around tick borne illnesses. And despite the recent drop in temperature, West Virginians are still at risk for tick bites. Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad to discuss tick safety and prevention.
HEALTH
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

