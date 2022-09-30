Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Elusive creature disappeared for decades — but it was just caught in West Virginia park
An animal that hasn’t been seen in decades was recently rediscovered in a West Virginia national park — and experts are “thrilled.”. Wildlife biologists at the Harpers Ferry Historical National Park captured and tagged multiple Allegheny woodrats during the summer in the forests, according to a Sept. 23 news release.
WSET
Allegheny woodrat rediscovered after 20 years in West Virginia park: NPS
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (7News) — Allegheny woodrats were captured, tagged, and released in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The woodrats were last seen 20 years ago and rediscovered this summer in the park's rocky forests. The Allegheny woodrat has experienced...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Turkey season for each West Virginia county
Turkey season begins this weekend, so here are the important regulations to keep in mind for the 2022 Fall season.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
21 West Virginia communities to get funds to demolish dilapidated buildings
Several north central West Virginia communities are among 21 that received more than $9.2 million in grant funding combined to remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
West Virginia artisan glass company raising prices
A well-known West Virginia business announced it is raising product prices amidst nationwide inflation.
WDTV
Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia. According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation. Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and...
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
WTAP
Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
Late West Virginia icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
The birthday of late West Virginia icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99.
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine ‘Sprinkler System’ to Keep Loiterers Away
A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Metro News
Amendment 3: Should West Virginia’s constitution allow churches to incorporate?
Amendment 3 will ask West Virginia voters whether religious institutions should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country that does not allow that. That’s because the state inherited the provision from Virginia and never changed it. Virginia made its own change 20 years ago...
wvpublic.org
State Health Officer: Ticks Persist As A Concern During Fall
Earlier this summer, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he was receiving treatment for Lyme disease, heightening attention in the state around tick borne illnesses. And despite the recent drop in temperature, West Virginians are still at risk for tick bites. Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad to discuss tick safety and prevention.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
