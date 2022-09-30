SOMERS (CBS 58)--Fall is in full force at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in the village of Somers., 7150 18th St., where visitors can explore the painted pumpkin displays, the corn maze, petting zoo and hayride through Oct. 31. In addition to the attractions, there are pumpkins galore of all sizes and varieties. There are actually new varieties of pumpkins at the farm this year, such as one called “mellow yellow." Also new to the farm this season are Halloween lights around the property as well as general upkeep done at the back of the park in the paid admissions area.

