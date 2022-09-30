Read full article on original website
Greenfield church collecting hurricane relief supplies to send to Ft. Meyers Beach
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield is collecting hurricane relief supplies for the people of Ft. Meyers Beach in Florida. They're hoping to fill a semi for delivery next week. The church is located at 4500 S. 108th Street and they're collecting from now through...
Awesome autumn happenings now at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Somers
SOMERS (CBS 58)--Fall is in full force at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in the village of Somers., 7150 18th St., where visitors can explore the painted pumpkin displays, the corn maze, petting zoo and hayride through Oct. 31. In addition to the attractions, there are pumpkins galore of all sizes and varieties. There are actually new varieties of pumpkins at the farm this year, such as one called “mellow yellow." Also new to the farm this season are Halloween lights around the property as well as general upkeep done at the back of the park in the paid admissions area.
Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
Custard controversy: Kopp's apologizes after linking flavor to 'Pro-Life Cupcake Day'
GREENFIELD, Wis. -- A popular Wisconsin custard shop is causing a stir across social media. On Monday, controversy erupted after posts from the Kopp's Frozen Custard website indicated their flavor of the day for Oct. 9 would be "Hey Cupcake," in honor of National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. According to the...
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
Milwaukee alders call on Hyundai to offer free security kits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Milwaukee Common Council members are calling on Hyundai to offer its new security kits for free. Over the weekend, Hyundai announced the security kits will cost car owners $170, but that does not include installation, which could cost up to $500. Alders Milele Coggs and...
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
'Techie' folks, this is your time to shine. It's Milwaukee Tech Week.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Today kicks off Milwaukee Tech Week. It's a weeklong celebration, designed to connect, educate, and give recognition to "all things innovation" in Southeast Wisconsin. It began as "Startup Milwaukee Week" in 2016. This week's programming explores the various parts of the tech industry while highlighting the resources and organizations available to help support everyone in the technical world. It's also a great way to network as well to see what's on the top of mind of tech savvy folks.
Milwaukee launches 'Safe Place' initiative for members of LGBTQ+ community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police announced a new safety initiative Monday that aims to better serve those in the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative is on the heels of the new Dahmer series on Netflix which recalls how trust was shattered back then. It was difficult for those in the...
Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
20th warmest and 14th wettest September comes to an end
September is over and the month ended up being fairly warm and wet. The first three weeks of the month were pretty mild and the warmest day of the month happened right on the first day of September with a high of 89*. The coldest day arrived at the end of the month when Milwaukee almost got into the 30s. Overall the month was 1.3* above-average and goes down as the 20th warmest September on record.
South Shore murder suspect extradited back to Milwaukee after 16 years on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 16 years on the run in Mexico, a suspected murderer was extradited back to Milwaukee to face justice. On Monday, the FBI and MPD announced Octaviano Juarez-Corro will appear in court in the coming days. On Memorial Day 2006, Juarez-Corro shot and killed two people...
Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
Milwaukee police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting near 29th & Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police a 40-year-old man was shot near 29th and Wells Streets at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee...
