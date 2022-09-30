Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Gov. Newsom signs 'turning point' housing package to streamline projects, protect workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a pair of housing bills Friday to override local zoning codes to allow for more housing and provide labor protections for construction workers. Assembly Bill 2011, the Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022, will streamline the approval process for 100% affordable housing...
Daily Californian
A 'reassuring familiarity': Former Chez Panisse welcomer Fritz Streiff dies at 72
Long-time Chez Panisse welcomer Fritz Streiff died Wednesday at age 72. In his early life, Streiff moved from Lewiston, Idaho to Harvard University, where he met lifelong friend Stephen Thomas and received his first taste of food service working summers as a server in Cape Cod and Le Bocage in Cambridge. Streiff later lived in Hong Kong and Paris where he worked at the world-renowned restaurant Au Pactole. He met Alice Waters in the early 1970s after knocking on the door of Chez Panisse, Alice’s new restaurant at the time, and soon became the signature greeter remembered today.
Daily Californian
Evictions stopped on Solano Avenue after land trust buys building
Berkeley community members celebrated the conversion of a building on Solano Avenue into affordable housing Wednesday after a thwarted attempt to evict the building’s residents under the Ellis Act. In 2019, seven residents of an apartment building located at 1685 Solano Avenue received eviction notices from the building’s owners....
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council meeting addresses displacement, police reform
Berkeley City Council members and city residents gathered Thursday to discuss issues surrounding city development and police transparency during a regularly scheduled council meeting. A portion of the meeting was devoted to discussing the extension of a lease on 742 Grayson St. Public commenters brought up the issue of displacement,...
