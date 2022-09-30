Long-time Chez Panisse welcomer Fritz Streiff died Wednesday at age 72. In his early life, Streiff moved from Lewiston, Idaho to Harvard University, where he met lifelong friend Stephen Thomas and received his first taste of food service working summers as a server in Cape Cod and Le Bocage in Cambridge. Streiff later lived in Hong Kong and Paris where he worked at the world-renowned restaurant Au Pactole. He met Alice Waters in the early 1970s after knocking on the door of Chez Panisse, Alice’s new restaurant at the time, and soon became the signature greeter remembered today.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO