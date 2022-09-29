We'd like to recognize our student leaders who attended Captain's Academy this week. Captain's Academy is a bi-yearly conference for student leaders selected from each secondary school in Nebo School District where they focus on sportsmanship and leadership skills. Jordan Stevenson was the featured speaker at this conference. Jordan is a wounded war veteran now living in Spanish Fork who taught the students how to take simple steps and celebrate simple victories in order to make larger gains and meet their goals. He stressed the importance of avoiding focus on what you can't accomplish, and look to what you can. Pictured with Jordan are our students from PJHS: Jane Teemant, Derek Preston, Gracie Raff, Bentley Myers and Ella Jewell.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO