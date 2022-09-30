Read full article on original website
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
The ESPN "College GameDay" and SEC Nation crews picked the Alabama football road matchup with Arkansas with the majority going with the chalk pick of the Crimson Tide. On "College Gameday" Kirk Herbstreit went with Alabama, Pat McAfee went with Alabama and Desmond Howard went with Alabama. Former Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins, the guest picker, went with Alabama.
Alabama will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on Arkansas in a battle between SEC West rivals. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to put an end to its troubles on the road while Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are looking for the upset to help heal last week’s disappointing loss.
Razorbacks drop out of polls while more opponents reach Top 25 ranking.
TEXARKANA — The Camden Fairview Cardinals outpaced the Arkansas High Razorbacks 21-8 Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had the Razorbacks’ lone score on the night as the running back generated 26 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. Loudermill’s touchdown came nine yards away with seven minutes left in regulation.
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they welcome in the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
