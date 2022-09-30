ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Camden Fairview outlasts Arkansas High 21-8

TEXARKANA ⁠— The Camden Fairview Cardinals outpaced the Arkansas High Razorbacks 21-8 Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had the Razorbacks’ lone score on the night as the running back generated 26 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. Loudermill’s touchdown came nine yards away with seven minutes left in regulation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas vs. Alabama Game Day HQ

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they welcome in the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
