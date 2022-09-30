ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Centurions football scores crucial win against Clairton. Greensburg Central Catholic football cleared a major hurdle to a potential conference title on Friday, as the Centurions upended powerhouse Clairton 34-18 in the Class 1A Eastern Conference. As a result, GCC moved into a tie with Jeannette atop the conference, at 2-0. Da’sjon Craggette and Jaydin Canady each scored two touchdowns, while Tyree Turner threw for two more TDs, as he was 10-of-14 passing for 246 yards. Craggette scored on rushes for 9 and 6 yards, while Canady caught an 81-yard pass and added a 13-yard run to paydirt. Amari Mack also caught a 59-yard TD on the first offensive play of the game for the Centurions. It marked the first time that Greensburg Central Catholic defeated the Bears since 2001.
