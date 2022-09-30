Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
westmorelandsports.com
Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook
Centurions football scores crucial win against Clairton. Greensburg Central Catholic football cleared a major hurdle to a potential conference title on Friday, as the Centurions upended powerhouse Clairton 34-18 in the Class 1A Eastern Conference. As a result, GCC moved into a tie with Jeannette atop the conference, at 2-0. Da’sjon Craggette and Jaydin Canady each scored two touchdowns, while Tyree Turner threw for two more TDs, as he was 10-of-14 passing for 246 yards. Craggette scored on rushes for 9 and 6 yards, while Canady caught an 81-yard pass and added a 13-yard run to paydirt. Amari Mack also caught a 59-yard TD on the first offensive play of the game for the Centurions. It marked the first time that Greensburg Central Catholic defeated the Bears since 2001.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
No. 1 Central plays first WMass opponent of season, defeats No. 7 Longmeadow, 53-0
SPRINGFIELD — Following Springfield Central’s loss last week against nationally ranked St. John’s (DC), Golden Eagles head coach Bill Watson preached that it was his job to get more of his players involved — his team needed more depth to give his starting unit a rest when necessary.
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
Iona’s Kitchen opens second location in South Hadley
A new restaurant in South Hadley held its grand opening for its second location last weekend.
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved. “It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449. This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter...
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
New Kensington-Arnold condemns 'vulgar' video Valley students made in school, posted online
The New Kensington-Arnold School District on Friday condemned a video it says Valley High School students created and posted on YouTube containing “inappropriate content and offensive language.”. The video has been removed and the district has started an investigation, according to a letter to district families signed by Superintendent...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Two more carjackings reported across Pittsburgh
Police were called to the 700 block of College Street around 11:30 Thursday night where three men approached a driver, flashed a weapon and drove off with the victim’s SUV.
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh
932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop now open in Chicopee
JimBuddy's Rec Shop, a recreational Cannabis dispensary on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, will open on Saturday.
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
westernmassnews.com
Motorcycle crash on Route 20
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
