ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Bond producer remembers 'very sad' meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording 007 song

Which James Bond song does longtime 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli most enjoy singing in the shower?. "Oh god, sing in the shower? I don't know," says Broccoli, laughing. "I mean, the song that has a lot of resonance with me is 'We Have All The Time in The World,' which is just such a beautiful beautiful ballad. But singing in the shower? [Laughs] I'm not very good at singing in the shower, I have to say. I don't wake up in the morning and start humming the Bond theme in the shower, if that's what you think!"
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears and Elton John Release Music Video for 'Hold Me Closer'

Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is. For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet, released on Aug. 26, is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Kim Petras
Variety

Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Adultery#Strip Club#German
NME

Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary

Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch

Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this

On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
ROCK MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Premiere | EYEAMKI – Vigilante (EP)

Muti-faceted EYEAMKI is the music industry’s first Vigilante as she captures the looks of Daredevil & her favorite, Dead Pool, in the artwork for her debut project by the same name. The project is a 6-song EP diary of the rising star dealing with woman-on-woman crime & her reactions to the debacle of Doja Cat.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy

While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
MUSIC
iheart.com

BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.

The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy