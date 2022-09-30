Read full article on original website
EW.com
Bond producer remembers 'very sad' meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording 007 song
Which James Bond song does longtime 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli most enjoy singing in the shower?. "Oh god, sing in the shower? I don't know," says Broccoli, laughing. "I mean, the song that has a lot of resonance with me is 'We Have All The Time in The World,' which is just such a beautiful beautiful ballad. But singing in the shower? [Laughs] I'm not very good at singing in the shower, I have to say. I don't wake up in the morning and start humming the Bond theme in the shower, if that's what you think!"
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
Sam Smith on why they won't get upset if you use the wrong pronouns: 'Mistakes happen'
Sam Smith was among the first major music stars to adopt they/them pronouns. But if you still catch yourself mistakenly referring to the "Stay with Me" singer by the incorrect pronouns, don't worry about it -- Smith says they mess up pronouns all the time as well. "I just want...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Release Music Video for 'Hold Me Closer'
Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is. For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet, released on Aug. 26, is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
These Britney Spears Hit Songs Surprisingly Didn’t Chart in the Top 10
Britney Spears' catalog is full of pop hits. But not everyone could be a winner. These beloved songs didn't quite chart high enough to make the top 10.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, died at age 28, his family announced. The performer died Sunday, but no cause of death is clear at this time. Ward found fame after landing a spot in the second season of “RuPaul’s...
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Pay Tribute to Lost Loved Ones in New Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]
It was several years ago now when Rutha Mae “Gaggie” Golden was interviewed for a documentary that filmmakers were making about the life of her famous son and treasured member of the Oak Ridge Boys, William Lee Golden. In that documentary, she was asked about the ideals that she hoped to instill in her children.
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch
Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
Ringo Starr Once Explained How the ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Was the Result of The Beatles Shooting Down Other Ideas
Ringo Starr once explained the famous photo on the 'Abbey Road' cover was a result of The Beatles shooting down several more ambitious ideas.
Roxy Music review, Los Angeles: After 50 years, few bands deliver more than this
On the final night of their first American tour in over two decades, art rock pioneers Roxy Music started at the beginning. They appeared on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and launched straight into “Re-Make/Re-Model”, the eclectic, experimental song that opened their self-titled debut album in 1972. Behind them, towering screens showed the band as they looked soon after forming in London a year earlier, in all their youthful glam glory: Rakish frontman Bryan Ferry in tiger print, with cheekbones that could cut glass. Synthesizer wizard Brian Eno with his long blonde mullet, looking like Riff-Raff in The...
NME
Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
thehypemagazine.com
Premiere | EYEAMKI – Vigilante (EP)
Muti-faceted EYEAMKI is the music industry’s first Vigilante as she captures the looks of Daredevil & her favorite, Dead Pool, in the artwork for her debut project by the same name. The project is a 6-song EP diary of the rising star dealing with woman-on-woman crime & her reactions to the debacle of Doja Cat.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Slipknot, YG, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more
Press play for the latest from Ed Sheeran, Paramore, Slipknot, YG, Tate McRae, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ciara, Russell Dickerson, and more this week on Audacy All New.
NME
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
musictimes.com
Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy
While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
iheart.com
BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.
The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
