Ribbon Finance Introduces Aevo, an Ethereum-Based Options Exchange
Ribbon Finance recently released its options exchange Aevo on Ethereum. The launch allows users to trade the ETH option chain quickly and seamlessly. The platform made a Twitter thread to inform users about the development. The tweets shed some light on the operations of Aevo and how the launch can be beneficial. Aevo acts as an orderbook-based DEX (decentralized exchange) developed on a customized EVM roll-up.
Can Cryptocurrencies Replace Fiat Currencies?
Perhaps you have been wondering if cryptocurrencies could replace fiat currencies someday. Whether there is a good chance or there appear to be strong odds, it will be up to you to decide. Here are some of the possibilities that you may want to consider. There Might Be A Good...
TRON Trades to Reach for its Resistance: Can TRX Cross $0.1?
TRON is a decentralized open-source blockchain that runs on a Proof of Stake consensus. That means it is not a mineable cryptocurrency, mainly dependent on the lock-up of tokens by the holders. The investors expect a good return because the price has been consolidating within a range on the long-term view, which can be a positive sign if TRX does not break the support in the next few months.
Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, And Ethereum 2.0: What’s What?
As if the words blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ didn’t already sound complicated enough, newcomers to the crypto space also have to contend with a lot of similarly-sounding concepts. Take Ethereum, for example. As the second crypto coin by market cap, it’s arguably as famous as Bitcoin. But traders and investors might also run into terms such as ‘ether,’ ‘Ethereum Classic,’ and ‘Ethereum 2.0.’
Market Cap in Crypto: What It Is And Why Does It Matter?
There must have been a lot of news and articles online saying how profitable cryptocurrency trading could be. But believe it or not, cryptocurrency does not have any inherent value, according to Yahoo! Finance. It is the people or the users who give worth to the digital coin. As long...
With Predictions for Future Stability, G10 FX Attracts Attention
The Bank of England is pondering its response to what has happened with the assets of the United Kingdom. A rough relationship between the Truss government and the capital market eventually led to where the markets are right now. GBPUSD carries volatility that makes it rather difficult for FX traders...
Can BNB Price Sustain the Rise and Cross $300?
Although Binance is a popular crypto exchange, the recent regulatory approval in New Zealand will help Binance to get more clients on their exchange. It is now registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand. As a result, the BNB price will rise soon. Moreover, this news is significant from a long-term perspective. If other countries follow the NZ, many retail investors will join the market, which will be favorable for the crypto industry.
Experts Explained Why Girles Token Would Bring 50X!
The presale of the “huge” token from the Girles Metaverse began this week. The experts, after evaluating the token, are convinced that this presale can bring holders over 50X profit and explain why. Visit Presale: https://girles.org/presale. What is Girles Token?. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token...
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Pool Goes Live Through Binance Pool
Ethereum Proof of Work is now live with Binance Pool. Users can participate in the mining process during the promotional period and claim zero pool fees. The official announcement was published by Binance on its website, informing that users were eligible to withdraw ETHW. Deposit ETHW is currency unavailable on...
Buy Oryen (ORY), Polkadot (DOT), Ripple (XRP), And Ethereum (ETH) To Become A Millionaire By 2023
Are you looking for some credible crypto investments that could fire your portfolio massively into profit? If you are, and if you dream of that one investment that could make you a millionaire, then you’re in the right place. While the crypto market has struggled somewhat recently, there’s still plenty of money to be made in the space.
Coincheck Collaborates with Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands, together with Coincheck, assist each other in furthering empowerment connected with their coming together in the formation of an exclusive partnership deal to successfully and very effectively enhance and build upon all factors which relate to the ultimate heightened experience of all users and affiliated user groups, which play a significant role in the blockchain-oriented metaverse.
The Hideaways (HDWY) Attracting Big Whales As ADA and ATOM Plays Catch Up
The start of the week was rough for Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) as both tokens were initially down by -8%, but today, we see some positive price action and hope the weekend is more favorable than the start of the week. ATOM has the COSMOS conference this week, and...
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
Dutch inflation hits record in Sept as energy prices soar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands shot to a record high in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
Shiba Inu Volume Spikes While the SHIB Price Consolidates!
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is consolidating within a range that could result in a possible breakout either way. It has significant fundamental issues, which are the main reasons for the long-term downtrend. Shiba Inu started different use cases to extend their activities, but none of them worked properly. Now the...
Taro to Develop the (Tap)Root of the Global Financial Network Using Bitcoin
On September 28, the Taro daemon’s alpha version was revealed, allowing programmers to create, transfer, and acquire assets on the bitcoin blockchain. Taro, a Taproot-powered system for generating assets that can be exchanged through bitcoin and, in the coming years, the Lightning Network for an instantaneous, huge amount, low fee payments. Thanks to the bitcoin developer community for their insightful comments, which they have integrated into the protocol’s draft Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIPs), the Taro alpha daemon implementations, and other documents.
COTI Partners Empowa to Evaluate Using Djed
COTI is exceptionally excited to make their official announcement of another tie-up with Djed, in the form, at this time, with Empowa. This entity is, in actuality, a RealFi project created on the Cardano blockchain. The involvement and possibilities with Empowa are that it can initiate localized African builders in the deliverance of competitively priced leases to empower their customers to take due ownership of their eco-homes.
NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp United Talented Web3 Builders in Lisbon
Operated by Banyan Collective, NEAR HACKS successfully debuted in Lisbon, bringing together eighteen builders and founders on NEAR Protocol under one roof. The NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp boasted a space for collaboration and creativity while guests shared impressive projects and ideas. Guests enjoyed the full NEARCON experience...
MATIC Token Holders Getting Rewards to Borrow Tokens on AAVE
Polygon recently announced offering rewards to Matic token holders for borrowing tokens. Users merely have to act on Aave to win exciting rewards. The platform boasts over 16.2 million $MATIC worth 12.4 million dollars as collateral. The announcement was made on Twitter, where users were informed about the rewards and how to avail of them.
Mint on Demand Functionality Announced By Fractal
Fractal has announced plans to launch Mint on Demand, a functionality that helps the developers of Web3 games save the time and cost of minting a digital item. The Web3 sphere is an ideal ecosystem for the games to grow; however, it comes with the challenge of handling millions of digital assets on the blockchain.
