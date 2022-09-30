Although Binance is a popular crypto exchange, the recent regulatory approval in New Zealand will help Binance to get more clients on their exchange. It is now registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand. As a result, the BNB price will rise soon. Moreover, this news is significant from a long-term perspective. If other countries follow the NZ, many retail investors will join the market, which will be favorable for the crypto industry.

