Many of the same people who turned out in force last summer to tell PSEG Long Island not to run an underground transmission cable through the heart of the Long... more. Suffolk County government’s computer network was struck on September 8 by a massive cyberattack, and last week — three weeks later, hoping it was over — the county began what a spokesperson termed a “rolling restoration” of computer operations. The county government’s websites, email and other online systems were taken offline immediately after the cyberattack. Still, last week, most county computers remained shut down. “Anything we have done has had to be manual,” County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. told me last week. Suffolk County government has had to go back to using paper. Its Information Technology Division is involved ... by Karl Grossman.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO