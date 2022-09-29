ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

LIPA Urged To Reroute Proposed Cable Around Long Pond Greenbelt

Many of the same people who turned out in force last summer to tell PSEG Long Island not to run an underground transmission cable through the heart of the Long... more. Suffolk County government's computer network was struck on September 8 by a massive cyberattack, and last week — three weeks later, hoping it was over — the county began what a spokesperson termed a "rolling restoration" of computer operations. The county government's websites, email and other online systems were taken offline immediately after the cyberattack. Still, last week, most county computers remained shut down. "Anything we have done has had to be manual," County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. told me last week. Suffolk County government has had to go back to using paper. Its Information Technology Division is involved ... by Karl Grossman.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Laundromat Opens on Depot Road

The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Plainview, NY
Old Bethpage, NY
Old Bethpage, NY
Plainview, NY
State Hopefuls Debate in Hampton Bays

From abortion to affordable housing, bail reform to later start times for public schools, candidates for state office weighed in on an array of topics as debate season commenced locally,... more.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
New LIRR Main Line third track completed

NEW YORK - It’s the completion of a long ride for the LIRR’s third track. Over the past four years of construction, the $2.6 billion mega project that for decades was a source of debate, provided jobs to some 1,300 people, all of whom worked with one goal in mind, to ease a bottleneck that often resulted in delays.
WESTBURY, NY
Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons

Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20

Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
QUEENS, NY
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY

