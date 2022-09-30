Football Manager 2023: Everything we know about FM23, including preorders, new features, release date and more

Football Manager 2023 is out soon – and FM23 promises to be the biggest, best version of the game ever.

It's one of the most anticipated dates in the football calendar and it's a game most enjoyed by non-gamers. Whether you always pick the same club or choose a random side to navigate up from the bottom, everyone has their own FM stories, after all.

With new features, new platforms and even licensing extending to big competitions, it's an exciting time to be a manager…

Football Manager 2023 drops on November 8 (Image credit: SI)

When is Football Manager 2023 released?

Football Manager 2023 drops on November 8, 2022.

FM games are usually released around this time – despite the 2022 World Cup in Qatar taking place just 12 days later, there isn't any disruption to the release schedule of the game.

How can I buy Football Manager 2023 with a discount code?

Platforms

Football Manager 2023 is available on PlayStation for the first time (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

What platforms with Football Manager 2023 be available on?

Football Manager 2023 is available on PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet and console.

It can be purchased on Steam, Epic Games, the Windows Store, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, the Apple Store, the Google Play Store and for the first time ever, FM will be available on PlayStation.

How many versions of Football Manager 2023 are there?

There are four versions of Football Manager 2023 . These, according to Sports Interactive are…

FM23 : The full and unrivalled simulation experience

FM23 Console : Streamlined and optimised for console play

FM23 Mobile : The fastest way to reach the top of the game

FM23 Touch : Designed for slick and seamless progress

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Football Manager 2023?

New features

UEFA competitions feature in FM23 (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

And not just Old Big Ears – all UEFA club competitions are now a part of Football Manager , with the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference implemented into the game.

The anthem will play before the game, while the line-ups will be displayed with the branding of the competition. Players will have sleeve patches and when – if – you get to lift the trophy, it'll be the actual one.

On top of all that, Manchester City now have a partnership with Sports Interactive, meaning that the Premier League champions are fully licensed with proper logos and kits.

Football Manager has revamped recruitment in the past few years – and in FM23 , SI are introducing a Squad Planner. This is similar to the Squad Depth tool but instead, it allows you to help visualise who you want where in your squad. You can even add players from your shortlist, too.

It's a private list, so ranking players won't cause upset in the dressing room – but your recruitment staff will be able to set to work to find new players

Agent interactions are improved in FM23

You can speak to agents at any time to find out a player's availability before you swoop in for a transfer. Now, you can further negotiate with the agent.

Before, an agent would have told you what a player expects to earn but in FM23 , you can actually talk these representatives down with these demands.

Changes to AI managers

The big improvement this year comes in the form of managers you compete against being far more lifelike than ever before. Thousands of scouts have analysed data of coaches all around the world and now the computer minds you go head-to-head with in the virtual dugout are more intelligent than ever.

Opposing bosses now approach tactics and instructions with more responsiveness than ever before. It's not just a simple case of having to try and find the one-fits-all solution to win games, as a Pep Guardiola against you can twist his system and style more realistically.

Defensive tactics have been improved

The art of the low block has been lost on Football Manager , with the game rewarding a 4-2-3-1 gegenpress and ignoring the genius of a Mourinho masterclass. Not anymore.

The new version of the game has defensive tactical instructions to help close the gap between the high-pressure, high-octane styles of the game and the a more sensible, safety-first approach. There are new pressing trap preferences and cross engagement preferences, while the defensive AI and tackling angles has been worked on, too.

Goalkeepers have been worked on too, with better animals and improvements in both handling and distribution.

Supporters are more crucial than ever

Fans have a big influence over clubs and in FM23 , they've been added to the game to supply feedback.

You'll need to stay in the fans' good books, since they have more of a say over your job security than ever, while the supporters' patience over your playing style and recruitment will also have a bearing on how you're viewed.

An improved match engine

While details are scant at this time, it seems fairly likely that the FM match engine will be improved even further in Football Manager 2023 . The graphics have been improving over the last few versions of the game and with each new edition, we get a little closer to reality.

“We want our game to look like a game of football from a certain camera angle: not zoomed in,” studio director Miles Jacobson told FFT exclusively in June when we spoke to him regarding the future of the game. “We’re not interested in making the match engine look like arcade football games.”

Last time around the Data Hub was a big addition to FM22 , enabling managers to analyse the numbers when looking to improve their team. This was only the Data Hub's first iteration – judging by past features, this could just be the start.

Take the Recruitment Meetings, for example. They were added to Football Manager 2021 , evolving with the next edition of the game to become even bigger and more in-depth than previously – almost as a cornerstone of transfer market activity.

It would be very surprising if the Data Hub remained exactly the same from its first incarnation to now. Expect to see tweaks, perhaps even more data to draw on or a more streamlined version of the feature.

For the first time ever, UEFA competitions will feature in Football Manager , with FM23 integrating UEFA-licensed tournaments.

“You’ll feel a greater sense of occasion in UEFA club competition matchdays with official branding across a number of pre, post and matchday screens,” Sports Interactive confirms. “Whether you're taking part in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League or UEFA Super Cup, you'll step into the most realistic match experience yet.”

This is not thought to include the European Championship.

Women's football has been promised in Football Manager for a while now (Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Women's football is coming to Football Manager… just not yet.

Over a year ago now, FFT spoke to Miles Jacobson and Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes about the introduction of the women's game to FM and how it would change the game forever. Some assumed that this new database would be included on FM22 – but with FM23 about to roll out, we're still waiting. This looks like it'll now be set for FM24 , with Miles having explained to us why back in July 2021.

“We don’t talk about what we’re working on in the future, ever,” Miles told us. “But we need to build that data and we can’t be asking everyone to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“Let’s just be honest and upfront about what we’re doing and build up that network. The various people that we’ve spoken to – the first question they ask is about the data and whether they can have it because there just isn’t enough.”

Wonderkids

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

OK, you're going to want to know who to sign in Football Manager 2023 , aren't you?

There is no official list of wonderkids but FFT has been researching, ready for the game to drop. Our list of the 300 wonderkids you need to sign is the definitive prediction for who's about to explode in the next version of the game.