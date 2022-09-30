ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Full Week 6 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 6 games across the Midstate. Week 6 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week with Gettysburg at Shippensburg. Below is a complete list of highlights from the […]
abc27 News

Hempfield runs over Penn Manor in Week 6

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Hempfield beat Penn Manor by a score of 34-7 during their week six matchup, keeping the 462 trophy with the Black Knights for another year. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

