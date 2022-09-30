Read full article on original website
Related
New rules are reducing cellphone use in La Grande schools
LA GRANDE — Cellphones are not going the way of old rotary phones at La Grande High School and La Grande Middle School. However, it is becoming much harder to find students using cellphones at school since the 2022-23 academic year started in late August. Students at the middle...
Bracher Farms holds Blue Mountain FFA Soil Judging Competition
HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week. The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms’ new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
Eastern Oregon University warmly welcomes new students to campus
LA GRANDE — The hustle and bustle of campus life has returned to Eastern Oregon University with the arrival of the new students on Wednesday, Sept. 21, followed by a full week of welcome to ease people in college living. Around 115 new students arrived on campus for move...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
Pendleton builds new east-end water reservoir, boosting station
PENDLETON — Pendleton is building a new 2 million gallon water reservoir near the airport to replace two World War II era water tanks. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the new reservoir would be a big benefit to anyone west of Highway 37. “We’re replacing those two...
Crash in Jackson County kills Pendleton man
JACKSON COUNTY — A Pendleton man died Friday, Sept. 30, in Jackson County when a car collided with the motorcycle he was driving. Oregon State Police reported the deadly wreck occurred at about 5:32 p.m. on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, was driving a Ford F150 pickup and pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tabletop warfare in Pendleton
PENDLETON — On the tables of Pendleton cellphone Repair there is only war. On any given day, customers could seek Nathan Smith’s help for cellphone repairs at his business, the Pendleton Cell Repair, at 431 S.E. Court Ave., and quickly find themselves surrounded by the miniature tabletop battlefields of Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: the Gathering trading card game.
September to end with hot spell
The incessant heat that marked much of the summer in Baker City, including the first week or so of September, has eased. But a warm spell during the month’s final week could make this September among the hotter ones on record.
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
WALLOWA — In early August, Eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday, Sept. 23, the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biz Buzz: New manager eager to see bank grow
ENTERPRISE — There’s a new manager at the helm of Enterprise’s branch of Umpqua Bank, but she’s anything but new to banking. “I’ve been in banking for 17 years, so I guess experience,” said Luci Scott of her greatest qualification for the post. “I’ve been doing it a while.”
Umatilla County to get $2 million in federal aid over two years
PENDLETON — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Thursday, Sept. 29, that Umatilla County will receive a little more than $2 million during the next two years from a federal program. And Morrow County is getting more than $365,000 a year for two years. The funds are from Local Assistance...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates pickup versus ambulance collision
WALLA WALLA – An ambulance from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS transporting a patient to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon driven by Rikki A. Barton, 40, of Joseph, Oregon. The collision happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 125 and Stateline Road.
Ben Carson to speak in Pendleton at Standing United Banquet
PENDLETON — The Hope With Options Pregnancy Care Center is hosting the Standing United 2022 Fall Fundraising Banquet at the Pendleton Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development Dr. Ben Carson will be speaking at and attending the banquet. The Hope With Options...
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Kennewick man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has charged Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, with possessing with intent to...
Pendleton temperatures stay warm into early fall
PENDLETON — Chilly mornings may be deceptive the last week of September as temperatures in Pendleton will reach near-record highs before dropping again Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. NWS meteorologist Joe Solomon said normal temperatures for late September in Pendleton generally hover...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0