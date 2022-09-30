ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Home, PA
Clarion County, PA
Online Rocket

A game as personal as they get

In college football, there are rivalries that are synonymous with the game overall. When you think Div. I, you think Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Oklahoma-Texas, etc. But in Div. II, it’s hard to find a rivalry that’s better than Slippery Rock-Indiana (Pa.). This rivalry goes much deeper than football....
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
theforeword.org

Pittsburgh’s First Major Stadium

In July, the Steelers announced that they had reached a naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan insurance company, and that Heinz Field would be known as Acrisure Stadium. This news was not well received by many Pittsburgh sports fans, but in some ways, mirrored an event that happened nearly 140 years earlier, just a few blocks away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote

Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
PLUM, PA
cranberryeagle.com

61st class reunion set

The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
EVANS CITY, PA
explore venango

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters

Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

