Landenberg, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team

The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Commissioners allocate additional $1.2 million to support unhoused population

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – During their board meeting on September 15, the Montgomery County Commissioners took action to allocate an additional $1.2 million dollars in funding to support the county’s unhoused population through increased street outreach and emergency hoteling services. Rising rents, the lack of affordable housing, the impacts...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point

Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
City
Landenberg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
New Garden Township, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm

Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
YARDLEY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming for Lancaster landlords, renter protection

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — New protection for renters. Lancaster city council updated its rental inspection system designed to keep renters safer and encourage landlords to keep up with maintenance. “Our goal is to make sure our landlords are actively in the properties and engaging to ensure these properties are...
LANCASTER, PA
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
PhillyBite

Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park

– The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation at Brandywine Battlefield Park. This month will feature award-winning author Michael C. Harris and...
CHADDS FORD, PA
delawaretoday.com

Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business

The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding

The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day.Image via People's Light. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
moderncampground.com

Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks

Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

State seeks Superfund status for Basin Road site

An area around New Castle County Airport has been proposed as a Superfund site. The East Basin Road Groundwater Site consists of groundwater plumes that affect 11 public wells owned by the Artesian and New Castle water utilities. . The wells serve approximately 209,000 people and are located within the 5,000-acre...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
morethanthecurve.com

New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
delawarepublic.org

ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State

A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
WILMINGTON, DE

