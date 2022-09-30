ACTIVE AGING WEEK BEGINS OCTOBER 3 THROUGH PARKS AND RECREATION

September 30, 2022 - As wellness and healthy living become increasingly important priorities for all populations, the 20th annual Active Aging Week October 3-7 treats older adults throughout North America to a broad array of exciting opportunities that promote physical, mental and social health.

Initiated by the International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) in 2003, Active Aging Week (AAW) highlights the value of embracing all dimensions of wellness – including physical, emotional, intellectual, social and more – to enrich quality of life.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel emphasizes that “the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center offers a variety of local activities to engage and empower older adults as part of a broader effort to redefine how we experience and perceive aging.” He adds, “it’s just an exceptional way to enjoy friendly competition as well.”

“Our industry continues to evolve approaches that encompass the longer health spans, extended work lives and active lifestyles of older adults,” says Colin Milner, founder and CEO of ICAA. “During Active Aging Week, we celebrate the contributions and potential of older adults in pursuing purpose-filled lives and fostering vibrant communities.”

This year, as part of AAW, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center is hosting healthy, friendly, competitive fun for those who are age 50 and above. Participants choose up to 14 completely free events such as cornhole, kayaking, golf, billiards, disc golf, table tennis, Bocce, Wii tournament and more. To sign up, just call 260-427-6460 or stop by the Community Center located at 233 West Main Street. Please register at least two days prior to the scheduled event. A full listing of the tournaments and all activities is in the Fall edition of the Fun Times. You can also find the listing online on page 47 at https://www.fortwayneparks.org/images/stories/funtimes/Fall_22_Interactive.pdf.

The Fort Wayne Active Aging Week is sponsored by American Senior Communities, Anthem, North Senior Living, Oak Street Health, Evergreen Village At Fort Wayne, Ossian Health, Silver Birch, Englewood Health, Chapman Place Senior Living, Hearing Aids Plus, Majestic Care of Fort Wayne and New Haven, Life Care Center of Fort Wayne and Nine Mile Restaurant.