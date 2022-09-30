ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Glaucoma Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, 2022 | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Santen/UBE (OMLONTI), Qlaris Bio (QLS-101), Nicox (NCX 470)

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Glaucoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS

The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma

A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Therapeutic Spotlight: Leukemia CLL

The characteristic of both cancer and cell division is altered metabolism. For example, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cells move between lymph nodes (LNs) and peripheral blood (PB), where they ar...
Ensuring diverse participation in Alzheimer's clinical trial participants

Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
Economy
ALS drug gets FDA approval despite uncertainty about effectiveness

CNN — A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA announced approval of Relyvrio, developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday. The oral medication can be taken as a standalone therapy or with other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.
AMX0035 Approved for the Treatment of ALS

In additional data from CENTAUR, Amylyx touted the drug's ability to prolong tracheostomy-free and ventilation-free survival. The FDA has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ AMX0035, a coformulation of sodium phenylbutyrate-taurursodiol, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1 The drug, which will be marketed as Relyvrio, becomes the third approved therapy to help slow disease progression or mortality in ALS, following riluzole (Rilutek) in 1995 and edaravone (Radicava; MT Pharma) in 2017.1.
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds

Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market

DelveInsight’s “Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
High PSQI score is associated with the development of dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease

Dyskinesia is one of the most disabling motor complications in Parkinson's Disease (PD). Sleep is crucial to keep neural circuit homeostasis, and PD patients often suffer from sleep disturbance. However, few prospective studies have been conducted to investigate the association of sleep quality with dyskinesia in PD. The objective of the current study is to investigate the association between sleep quality and dyskinesia and build a prediction model for dyskinesia in PD. We prospectively followed a group of PD patients without dyskinesia at baseline for a maximum of 36 months. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression with stepwise variable selection was used to investigate risk factors for dyskinesia. The performance of the model was assessed by the time-dependent area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC). At the end of follow-up, 32.8% of patients developed dyskinesia. Patients with bad sleep quality had a significantly higher proportion of dyskinesia compared with those with good sleep quality (48.1% vs. 20.6%, p"‰="‰0.023). Multivariable Cox regression selected duration of PD, sleep quality, cognition, mood, and levodopa dose. Notably, high Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) score was independently associated with an increased risk of dyskinesia (HR"‰="‰2.96, 95% CI 1.05"“8.35, p"‰="‰0.041). The model achieved a good discriminative ability, with the highest AUC being 0.83 at 35 months. Our results indicated that high PSQI score may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD, implying that therapeutic intervention targeting improving sleep quality may be a promising approach to prevent or delay the development of dyskinesia in PD.
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
Researchers identify new model of Alzheimer's as an autoimmune disease

Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network, have proposed a new mechanistic model (AD2) for Alzheimer's, looking at it not as a brain disease, but as a chronic autoimmune condition that attacks the brain. This novel research is published today, in Alzheimer's & Dementia. "We...
