getnews.info
Glaucoma Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, 2022 | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Santen/UBE (OMLONTI), Qlaris Bio (QLS-101), Nicox (NCX 470)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Glaucoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
physiciansweekly.com
Therapeutic Spotlight: Leukemia CLL
The characteristic of both cancer and cell division is altered metabolism. For example, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cells move between lymph nodes (LNs) and peripheral blood (PB), where they ar...
FDA approves new ALS drug funded in part by Ice Bucket Challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), eight years after people dumped ice water on each other’s heads to raise money that helped fund the drug’s testing. The ALS Association announced the...
MedicalXpress
Ensuring diverse participation in Alzheimer's clinical trial participants
Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
ALS drug gets FDA approval despite uncertainty about effectiveness
CNN — A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA announced approval of Relyvrio, developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday. The oral medication can be taken as a standalone therapy or with other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.
Biohaven's ALS drug fails to meet study goals
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed a clinical study, the second therapy by the drugmaker to fail trials in recent months.
neurologylive.com
AMX0035 Approved for the Treatment of ALS
In additional data from CENTAUR, Amylyx touted the drug's ability to prolong tracheostomy-free and ventilation-free survival. The FDA has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ AMX0035, a coformulation of sodium phenylbutyrate-taurursodiol, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1 The drug, which will be marketed as Relyvrio, becomes the third approved therapy to help slow disease progression or mortality in ALS, following riluzole (Rilutek) in 1995 and edaravone (Radicava; MT Pharma) in 2017.1.
Trials of experimental Alzheimer’s drug show promising results
“These are the most encouraging results in clinical trials treating the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s to date,” said an Alzheimer’s Association statement about the trial results.
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds
Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
getnews.info
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s “Central Nervous System Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Central Nervous System Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Central Nervous System Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
getnews.info
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
Nature.com
High PSQI score is associated with the development of dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease
Dyskinesia is one of the most disabling motor complications in Parkinson's Disease (PD). Sleep is crucial to keep neural circuit homeostasis, and PD patients often suffer from sleep disturbance. However, few prospective studies have been conducted to investigate the association of sleep quality with dyskinesia in PD. The objective of the current study is to investigate the association between sleep quality and dyskinesia and build a prediction model for dyskinesia in PD. We prospectively followed a group of PD patients without dyskinesia at baseline for a maximum of 36 months. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression with stepwise variable selection was used to investigate risk factors for dyskinesia. The performance of the model was assessed by the time-dependent area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC). At the end of follow-up, 32.8% of patients developed dyskinesia. Patients with bad sleep quality had a significantly higher proportion of dyskinesia compared with those with good sleep quality (48.1% vs. 20.6%, p"‰="‰0.023). Multivariable Cox regression selected duration of PD, sleep quality, cognition, mood, and levodopa dose. Notably, high Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) score was independently associated with an increased risk of dyskinesia (HR"‰="‰2.96, 95% CI 1.05"“8.35, p"‰="‰0.041). The model achieved a good discriminative ability, with the highest AUC being 0.83 at 35 months. Our results indicated that high PSQI score may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD, implying that therapeutic intervention targeting improving sleep quality may be a promising approach to prevent or delay the development of dyskinesia in PD.
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
Amylyx prices newly approved ALS drug at $158,000 per year
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX.O) on Friday set the list price of its newly approved drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at about $158,000 per year in the United States, a discount to its most recently approved competitor.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new model of Alzheimer's as an autoimmune disease
Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the University Health Network, have proposed a new mechanistic model (AD2) for Alzheimer's, looking at it not as a brain disease, but as a chronic autoimmune condition that attacks the brain. This novel research is published today, in Alzheimer's & Dementia. "We...
ALS drug's approval draws cheers from patients, questions from skeptics
A controversial new drug for ALS could add months to patients' lives – if it actually works
