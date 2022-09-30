ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove it: Second Trump-era official to fight it after Jared Kushner

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she had surgery for thyroid cancer - but planned to continue on in her race for governor. 'During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,' the former White House press secretary said in a statement.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Labeled 'Neighbors From Hell' Who Believe 'They’re Above The Law'

Though Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been living in Florida for two years, the locals do not seem to be loving their presence. “Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,” a source revealed, adding that the pair's diva-like behavior have been ruffling feathers within the community. “They’re definitely still struggling to find their place.”And it gets worse: the duo are currently renting a luxurious condo in Surfside, Fla., and the residents have complained about their antics and feel they are above the law. When one...
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon

New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Salon

Trump nearly fired Ivanka and Jared in a tweet: Haberman book

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On multiple occasions, former President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to remove his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, from their senior roles as White House advisors, a new book reveals. Trump's threats were detailed in a new book, titled "Confidence Man." Written...
Daily Mail

'People will die!' Top Democrat says it's 'essential' the Senate Intelligence Committee be briefed on how much damaged Trump caused by taking documents to Mar-a-Lago

Senator Mark Warner insisted Sunday that it's important the Intelligence Committee is briefed on the damage assessment from the materials seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in the FBI raid last month. Warner, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the classified information held improperly and mishandled...
shefinds

Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!

An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
