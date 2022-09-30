Photo Gallery: Lzzy Hale and Halestorm rocked San Antonio's Tech Port Center to its foundations

Read full article on original website
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
San Antonio chef behind Playland Pizza launching new restaurant and bodega concept
Chef Stefan Bowers will open City-State early next year at the 1221 Broadway Lofts.
Going balls to the wall with Accept's Wolf Hoffmann before the metal band's San Antonio show
Touring behind new album Too Mean to Die, Accept will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4 with Narcotic Wasteland opening.
Everything we saw as the Flaming Lips lit up San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Friday
Psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips brought their over-the-top stage show to the Aztec Theatre on Friday, treating fans to a night of kaleidoscopic colors, giant plastic bubbles and Wonder Woman costumes. Here's everything we saw as the enchanted evening unfolded.
San Antonio chef behind long-shuttered Folc reopens downtown's iconic Fig Tree Restaurant
Chef Luis Colón plans to breathe new life into the River Walk staple with a creative and updated menu.
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme
SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
Blue Star Contemporary announces new name, the Contemporary at Blue Star
The Contemporary will celebrate its new name at its First Friday Block Party on Oct. 7.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
3 Central Texas Halloween events that will send a shiver down your spine
Tell me why all of them have at least one clown theme, yikes.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
Karolina’s Antiques holds grand opening for second San Antonio location
This grand opening is more like a party.
Creepy Craigslist Ad, Councilman Mario Bravo: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo had the dubious distinction of appearing twice in our top stories.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
