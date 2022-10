We had our last open house for this season in September. This past June we had three 3rd grade classrooms, from the North Elementary School in Somerset, visit us for a day. We hope to resume class visitations from Rehoboth 3rd graders and other towns this spring (2023) Meanwhile, we hope to write some historical information on our Facebook Page from time to time. Find Hornbine School information at our website which is https://hornbineschool.tripod.com/

SOMERSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO