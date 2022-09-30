COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A few residents in Cottondale, Florida have been issued a boil water notice that will go into affect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street going east on Broad Street to Elliot Drive, including Pippin Lane and Elliot Drive. Short Street and Chipley Street on the east side of US Highway 231, as well as Willow Street starting Register Lane North to Short Street and to 2770 Buttercup Lane are also included in the order. In total, approximately 25 houses will be affected.

COTTONDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO