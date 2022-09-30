Read full article on original website
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
4 charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, police say one of...
Boil Water Notice for Cottondale beginning October 4
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A few residents in Cottondale, Florida have been issued a boil water notice that will go into affect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street going east on Broad Street to Elliot Drive, including Pippin Lane and Elliot Drive. Short Street and Chipley Street on the east side of US Highway 231, as well as Willow Street starting Register Lane North to Short Street and to 2770 Buttercup Lane are also included in the order. In total, approximately 25 houses will be affected.
