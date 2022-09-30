Read full article on original website
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bank Five Nine announces Schneider as next president and CEO
OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October. “We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”
Concrete barriers hope to stop reckless driving on MPS School Property
The Milwaukee School of Languages has some new installations on the front of its property, meant to keep kids safe from reckless driving on school grounds.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
CBS 58
New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Farm Days; Ozaukee County brings early 1800s to life
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Saukville brought the sights, smells and sounds of fall to those who visited Autumn Farm Days fall festival on Oct. 1 and 2. For those who attended, it was a trip back in time with a glimpse of the early 1800s. "At one time, this was the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
Masks no longer required on MCTS buses
Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "low."
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
The red piano uniting a small downtown in Wisconsin
A candy apple red piano plays outside in a small Wisconsin downtown, and it has a big presence. You can hear this piano all the way down Main Street, and it always attracts a crowd.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
