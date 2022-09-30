OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October. “We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO