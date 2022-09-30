Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Tissue-specific impacts of aging and genetics on gene expression patterns in humans
Age is the primary risk factor for many common human diseases. Here, we quantify the relative contributions of genetics and aging to gene expression patterns across 27 tissues from 948 humans. We show that the predictive power of expression quantitative trait loci is impacted by age in many tissues. Jointly modelling the contributions of age and genetics to transcript level variation we find expression heritability (h2) is consistent among tissues while the contribution of aging varies by >20-fold with \({R}_{{{{{{{{\rm{age}}}}}}}}}^{2} \; > \;{h}^{2}\) in 5 tissues. We find that while the force of purifying selection is stronger on genes expressed early versus late in life (Medawar's hypothesis), several highly proliferative tissues exhibit the opposite pattern. These non-Medawarian tissues exhibit high rates of cancer and age-of-expression-associated somatic mutations. In contrast, genes under genetic control are under relaxed constraint. Together, we demonstrate the distinct roles of aging and genetics on expression phenotypes.
getnews.info
Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies | Astellas (fezolinetant), Acer Therapeutics (pharmacokinetics)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 9+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 9+ pipeline drugs in the Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
News-Medical.net
Broadly neutralizing antibodies are the blueprint for variant-proof, pansarbecovirus vaccines
A recent Nature Reviews Immunology study has summarized the efficacy of neutralizing antibodies that target four main regions of the spike (S) protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), namely, the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in the S1 subunit, the fusion peptide region in the S2 subunit, the stem helix region, and the N-terminal domain.
technologynetworks.com
Cell and Gene Therapy: Rewriting the Future of Medicine
Cell and gene therapies seek to correct the root cause of an illness at the molecular level. These game-changing medicines are reshaping how we address previously untreatable illnesses – transforming people’s lives. Cell and gene therapy represent overlapping fields of research with similar therapeutic goals – developing a...
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
MedicalXpress
Brain organoids replicate key events in human brain development
Organoids are carefully grown collections of cells in a dish, designed to mimic organ structures and composition better than conventional cell cultures and give researchers a unique view into how organs such as the brain grow and develop. To make them experimentally useful, scientists need to determine how faithfully these models reproduce the behavior of cells in the body.
technologynetworks.com
Early-Stage Stem Cells Key to Making "Brainier" Brain Organoids
UCLA-led team discovers that using early-stage stem cells is a key to producing structures that are reliable models of disease. By using stem cells to grow miniature brain-like organs in the lab, scientists have opened a new avenue for studies of neurological development, disease and therapies that can’t be conducted in living people. But not all mini–brain organoids are created equal and getting them to precisely mimic the human brain tissues they’re modeling has been a persistent challenge.
MedicalXpress
Research tests cost-effective approach to early-cancer detection from cell-free DNA in blood samples
Early detection remains key to successfully treating many cancers, and early detection via cell-free DNA (cfDNA) circulating in the bloodstream—the so-called "liquid biopsy"—has become a research focal point. But using this method to detect cancer at its early stages has been challenging due to low tumor concentrations in DNA blood fragments and the genetic diversity of cancer.
cancernetwork.com
Early Data Show Clinical Benefit With Gavocabtagene Autoleucel in Advanced Solid Tumors
Treatment with gavocabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial. The anti-mesothelin cell therapy gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) tolerably improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to data from the phase 1...
The Oakland Post
‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics
Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
getnews.info
Glaucoma Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, 2022 | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Santen/UBE (OMLONTI), Qlaris Bio (QLS-101), Nicox (NCX 470)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Glaucoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
