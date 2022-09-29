Read full article on original website
American Guests Farbreng in 770 Tent
English-speaking Tishrei guests gathered Motzei Shabbos in the tent adjacent to 770 for a farbrengen in honor of Rebbetzin Chana‘s yahrzeit with mashpia Rabbi Yosef Katzman.
American Yeshivos to Unite in 770 for Special Hakhel Seder Sichos
15 English-speaking yeshivos will be uniting tomorrow night – Monday – in 770 for a special Hakhel seder sichos, organized by Eshel’s English division. 15 English-speaking yeshivos will be uniting tomorrow night – Monday – in 770, Beis Chayenu, for a special Hakhel seder sichos, organized by Eshel’s English division.
600 London Lubavitchers Gather for Hakhel
Hundreds of men, women and children from the London Lubavitcher community gathered for a grand Kinus Hakhel, with a keynote address by a guest speaker from Basel, Switzerland. Hundreds of men, women and children from the London Lubavitcher community gathered on Sunday for a grand Kinus Hakhel. Hosted by Chabad...
Practical Application of Gittin Displayed to Bochurim
Around the globe, Chabad yeshivos are studying Maseches Gittin this year. A special shiur by Rabbi Sholom Ber Shuchat to visiting bochurim in Crown Heights showcased the practical applications of what they are studying. Around the globe, Chabad yeshivos are studying Maseches Gittin this year. A special shiur by Rabbi...
Live: Join Millions Of Jews In Prayer For Geula
Live at 3:30 PM ET: A historic global gathering will unite Jews around the world to daven for the Geulah ahead of Yom Kippur, featuring Rabbis Yisroel Meir Lau, Laizer Gurkov, Yehoram Ulman, and Mr. Charlie Harari. Our holy Sages tell us that if all the Jewish people were to...
Live: Lemaan Yilmedu Grand Chag Hasmicha
Join Live at 6:00 PM ET: Family, friends, and admirers will gather to celebrate a grand Chag Hasmicha, saluting the accomplishments of those who spent months studying the laws of Issur V’heiter, Shabbos and Chuppa V’kiddushin. Family, friends, and admirers will gather to celebrate a grand Chag Hasmicha,...
Camp Tzeirei Hatmimim Compiles Campers Torah Thoughts
Following a successful summer, a unique Kovetz Haoros, compiling the talmidims original chidushei torah, was published by the camp. In a bid to realize the Rebbe’s wish that the summer be utilized for extra torah learning, Tzeirei Hatmimim Summer Program produced a Kovetz Ho’oros, compiling the talmidim’s own original Torah thoughts on the learning that they had mastered during the overnight camp experience.
Rabbi Shmuel Lew Shares Personal Memories of Rebbetzin Chana
London Shliach Rabbi Shmuel Lew, who merited a close connection with Rebbetzin Chana, shared personal memories at a farbrengen with visiting bochurim held on Motzei Shabbos. London Shliach Rabbi Shmuel Lew, who merited a close connection with Rebbetzin Chana, shared personal memories at a farbrengen with visiting bochurim held on Motzei Shabbos.
