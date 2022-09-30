“The Sea Of Tranquility Fest will be Saturday at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. The "Sea Of Tranquility" is an online website with videos and reviews and there's a whole community around it which is led by Pete Pardo. During the quarantine part of COVID, there was a "Sea Of Tranquility virtual festival to help raise money for the ASPCA COVID Outreach and this is kind of an extension of that; this is the live version," explains Epic Tantrum bassist Greg Ross as he and the band prepare to join The Pat Travers Band, Vanilla Fudge, Nektar, Chris Caffery, Andy Powell, Rick LaBonte and Nektar in a return to an old school type of festival featuring diverse acts, a Q & A and more. "Pete sort of helped curate the bands that will be playing and the idea was to create an event that reflects the diversity of this year's Tranquility fan base and what they cover. So, during the afternoon they're doing live versions of the panels they do, they will be reviewing a record, they have a thing called the Hudson Valley Squares where like nine of them get together and review records so, it's trying to encompass the world of Sea Of Tranquility but live instead of online. Epic Tantrum got involved because Pete is a big fan of the Epic Tantrum album and he wrote a really, really nice review of it and I reached out to him just to say thank you and we started talking and that's kind of what led to us being involved in the virtual event and now the concert.”

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO