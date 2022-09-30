Read full article on original website
Khy's Cabaret returns to Playhouse 22 with shows on October 7-8
(EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Featuring a collection of songs from theater and operettas, Playhouse 22 is bringing back its very popular Khy’s Cabaret for one weekend only in an intimate cabaret-like setting one would find in Manhattan. Performances are October 7 and 8 with both shows starting at 8:00pm.
The Summit Playhouse presents "Sense & Sensibility"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility from October 21 to November 5, 2022. This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production is directed by Susan Speidel.
Theater League of Clifton to present "Great American Songbook" at Elks Lodge
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- The Theater League of Clifton will present “the Great American Songbook,” an evening of live music at the Clifton Elks Lodge, 775 Clifton Ave. (at the corner of Colfax Avenue), Clifton. Performances will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, October 30 at 2:00pm.
Dover Little Theatre presents "The Play That Goes Wrong"
(DOVER, NJ) -- The smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will be coming to Dover Little Theatre (DLT) this November. This hilarious play will be co-directed by Larry and Ruthanne Pelham. The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, an amateur theatre troupe which puts on a new production each year.
Cultures and Kin Clash in Family Drama "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
A story about a mother and her daughters, split by cultures. In “Her Portmanteau,” a George Street Playhouse production on stage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Oct. 11 — 30, we follow a Nigerian-American family trying to reunite amid the stark differences of lifestyles and values when relatives are spread across continents.
Sign the Show screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, October 2
by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
We+They=Us! Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, The 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space (1670 Irving Street, Rahway) from September 18- October 14, 2022. The Artists...
6 Amazing Short Films at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival Festival TODAY!
6 Amazing Short Films at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival Festival TODAY!. Tix/Info: https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalfall2022/play/62b9b9f61f91140059746caf. Friday, September 30, 2022 - Online for 24 Hours and In-Person at 7PM!. Shorts Program. The Hauntings of New Hope – Kasey Vincent (New Hope, Pennsylvania) A short documentary profiling one of the most...
NJPAC presents Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for Epic Salsa Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Winner and Salsa/Merengue sensations Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for an epic salsa concert in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00pm. Willy and Leoni recently collaborated on the heartfelt song "Para Mi Viejo," They'll join forces to perform the powerful live on the NJPAC stage.
MPAC presents Better Than Ezra
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. Better Than Ezra’s 2022 tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, October 27 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69.
AH Arts presents "Two for the Show"
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHArts) presents the exhibit "Two for the Show" in their main gallery and street level window. Mike Quon and Colin Goodall team up for the first time in a special show that runs from October 8 to November 12, 2022. The...
Laughs in the Loft returns October 5th
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Need something to look forward to on Hump Day? Head to SOPAC for Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series that Baristanet calls, “a comedy cure for the midweek blues.” On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of side-splitting comedy. Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20.
Hopewell Theater presents Halloween Fright Fest
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- Indie venue Hopewell Theater’s Halloween Fright Fest returns with a classic lineup of Halloween, horror, and thriller films from October 26-30. Kids, families, and fans of horror, thriller, and classic film will enjoy the event’s lineup. Fright Fest: DRACULA (1931) - Wednesday, October 26 at...
A ‘Circle of Black Artists’ is, at Long Last, Receiving Recognition in Princeton
Photo: Wendell T. Brooks, “Homage to Jesse Owens,” c. 1980, color intaglio, 22.5x24.75” (photo courtesy of Mary Guess Flamer); Hughie Lee-Smith, “Duet,” 1987, oil on canvas, 24x18” (photo courtesy of Anita Blanchard); Rex Goreleigh,” Spring Pruning,” 1966, oil on canvas, 66x42” (photo courtesy of Malcolm Peyton and Barbara Winchester); James Wilson Edwards, “African Sky,” 1985, oil on canvas, 24x30” (photo courtesy of Lewis Tanner More)
Mayor Fulop & Mana Contemporary Host Kickoff Event for NJ’s Largest Art & Studio Tour Tonight
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins Mana Contemporary to announce the premier kickoff event for the 32nd Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST), featuring live artist demonstrations, immersive exhibitions, musical performances, and interactive experiences to launch the unparalleled four-day-long event celebrating Jersey City’s cultural diversity and vibrant arts community. The opening JCAST 2022 reception will be held this Thursday, September 29th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at JCAST Headquarters in the Marion section of the City.
NJ Jazz Society Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Two Living Legends
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- On Sunday, October 9, the New Jersey Jazz Society will be celebrating its 50th anniversary by paying tribute to two Living Legends – bassist Bill Crow and tenor saxophonist Houston Person. It’s all happening in Morristown, from 2:00pm-5:00pm in Saint Elizabeth University’s Dolan Hall. Tickets, which are $35 for Adults ($40 at the door) and $15 for Students ($20 at the door), can be ordered at www.njjs.org.
PHOTOS from "Hair" at Phoenix Productions
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Phoenix Productions presented Hair from September 23-25 and photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. This classic American tribal love rock musical celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. The cast included Zach Birdsall (Swan), Mike D'Amico...
PHOTOS from "Soft Animals" at Vivid Stage
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would your life be like if you couldn’t feel physical pain? What if your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you’ve ever felt, thought or experienced? Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
The Growing Stage kicks off season with "Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium"
(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong opens its 41st season with R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium from October 14-30. This musical introduces us to mysterious events that befall the theater and no one can be sure if it’s just coincidence or the work of … The Phantom!
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...9/29/22
“The Sea Of Tranquility Fest will be Saturday at the Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. The "Sea Of Tranquility" is an online website with videos and reviews and there's a whole community around it which is led by Pete Pardo. During the quarantine part of COVID, there was a "Sea Of Tranquility virtual festival to help raise money for the ASPCA COVID Outreach and this is kind of an extension of that; this is the live version," explains Epic Tantrum bassist Greg Ross as he and the band prepare to join The Pat Travers Band, Vanilla Fudge, Nektar, Chris Caffery, Andy Powell, Rick LaBonte and Nektar in a return to an old school type of festival featuring diverse acts, a Q & A and more. "Pete sort of helped curate the bands that will be playing and the idea was to create an event that reflects the diversity of this year's Tranquility fan base and what they cover. So, during the afternoon they're doing live versions of the panels they do, they will be reviewing a record, they have a thing called the Hudson Valley Squares where like nine of them get together and review records so, it's trying to encompass the world of Sea Of Tranquility but live instead of online. Epic Tantrum got involved because Pete is a big fan of the Epic Tantrum album and he wrote a really, really nice review of it and I reached out to him just to say thank you and we started talking and that's kind of what led to us being involved in the virtual event and now the concert.”
