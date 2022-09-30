Read full article on original website
Related
What Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about Michigan football after it beat the Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Like a hot knife through butter, the Michigan football offense sliced and diced its way down the field to an opening drive touchdown — and the Wolverines never looked back from there in their game against the Hawkeyes in Week 5. It was perhaps...
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Paul Chryst Fired as Wisconsin Head Coach
Wisconsin started the season 2-3 and decided to fire head coach Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg. Chryst has coached Wisconsin for eight seasons, posting a 67-26 overall record. After notching 13 wins in 2017 and 10 wins in 2019, Wisconsin has not reached double-digit wins in a season since. Starting in 2020, he has a 15-10 record. The 2-3 start to the season puts Wisconsin at risk of not making a bowl game if they can’t play better than .500 football the rest of the way.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh explains decision to fire Paul Chryst following Week 5
Chris McIntosh gave his reasoning for firing Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Wisconsin AD stated that the decision was not based from game-to-game. Wisconsin will have to adjust to having a new head coach at the helm halfway through the season. The Badgers are 2-3 after losses to Washington State, Ohio State, and Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose
Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Defense can't produce its patented game-changing plays against steady Michigan offense
You have to wonder when Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knew it was over. Was it after Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy connected with Donovan Edwards on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 20-0? Was it when Blake Corum scored his FBS-leading 10th rushing touchdown on a 20-yard scamper in the 4th quarter?
Big Ten football Misery Index: Who's afraid of ghosts? Not Michigan football
It’s October now and Halloween is fast approaching — don’t worry, we made sure Scott Frost has plenty of time to plan his costume this year — which means it’s time to talk about what’s haunting a few of the Big Ten’s football programs …
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue
Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
Comments / 0