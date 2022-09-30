Wisconsin started the season 2-3 and decided to fire head coach Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg. Chryst has coached Wisconsin for eight seasons, posting a 67-26 overall record. After notching 13 wins in 2017 and 10 wins in 2019, Wisconsin has not reached double-digit wins in a season since. Starting in 2020, he has a 15-10 record. The 2-3 start to the season puts Wisconsin at risk of not making a bowl game if they can’t play better than .500 football the rest of the way.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO