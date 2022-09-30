ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Paul Chryst Fired as Wisconsin Head Coach

Wisconsin started the season 2-3 and decided to fire head coach Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg. Chryst has coached Wisconsin for eight seasons, posting a 67-26 overall record. After notching 13 wins in 2017 and 10 wins in 2019, Wisconsin has not reached double-digit wins in a season since. Starting in 2020, he has a 15-10 record. The 2-3 start to the season puts Wisconsin at risk of not making a bowl game if they can’t play better than .500 football the rest of the way.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
FanSided

Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose

Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue

Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy