Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

WTHI
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 102 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 55...
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year. Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase.
WTHI
It's almost property tax time in Indiana - here's how to make your payment in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is nearing in Indiana. You have until November 10 to get yours submitted. There are several ways you can make your payment in Vigo County. You can stop into several bank branches, the treasurer's office, the annex drop-box, online or...
WTHI
Sisters of Providence celebrate Feast Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for of celebration for the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The religious organization is celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Feast Day is a time dedicated to commemorating the lives of saints or specific events. The...
