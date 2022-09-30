Read full article on original website
Related
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on review: AI smarts meet solar power
The Eufy Edge Security System uses AI for smart detection and the wireless eufyCam 3 security cameras can recharge using their integrated solar panels.
ctemag.com
ShapeGrabber Ai320, ShapeGrabber Ai820
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the ShapeGrabber Ai320 and the ShapeGrabber Ai820 to its family of automated 3D laser scanning systems. ShapeGrabber 3D Laser Scanning systems are metrology-class machines that combine powerful...
ctemag.com
TurnCheck Series-14 Shaft Measurement System
Optical Gaging Products (OGP®), a world-leading manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, announces the addition of the new TurnCheck Series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems – increasing the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1000 mm in length.
ctemag.com
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Zendure introduces semi-solid state technology to its SuperBase V power station
As the search for more sustainable energy solutions continues, more and more electric power stations are emerging. Zendure, a fast-growing startup in the energy storage industry, is bringing something quite new to the world of home energy storage. SuperBase V is Zendure’s newest power station, with semi-solid state battery technology...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Mavenir Launches 5G Small Cell for In-Building Coverage
Mavenir announced the unveiling of its latest 5G small cell at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Mavenir’s 5G small cell (E511), is a globally applicable product, with the flexibility to support both distributed and centralized ORAN architectures. Building on an established install base of over 2 million small cell units deployed globally, the 5G small cell forms part of an expanding small cell portfolio, that leverages Mavenir’s end-to-end RAN solution including a common Management System and CU.
constructiontechnology.media
Hitachi to show zero-emission excavator at Bauma
Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) is to show the first zero-emission battery-powered excavator in Europe at Bauma 2022. The ZX55U-6EB is able to operate via 39kWh lithium-ion batteries or a wired connection to a CEE 400VAC 3-phase power source, which enables it to work whilst charging. The 5.3 tonne machine will...
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
Aviation International News
Product Support Engines 2022
An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
teslarati.com
Tesla reveals Optimus prototype with custom-built actuators, closer to production variant
“Bumble-Cee” may have stolen the show at Tesla’s AI Day 2022 event since it was showcased doing actual work at the Fremont Factory, but the real showstopper during the event was its successor, an Optimus bot built with custom components. Tesla made it a point to highlight that...
insideevs.com
Autel Energy Presents EV 101: Charging and Battery Basics
If you’re considering an EV or plug-in hybrid, you must also consider how you’ll keep your new vehicle’s batteries charged. You’ll need a home charger that fits the capabilities of your new EV and your driving routine. Note: If any of the topics and terms mentioned...
retrofitmagazine.com
Single Stage Air Conditioner Provides Efficiency Range of 15 to 17 SEER
Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4AC17 single stage air conditioner under the Concord, Ducane and Allied brands, providing an efficiency range of 15 to 17 SEER. Allied Air started production in July 2022, proactively anticipating 2023 regional efficiency requirements in the Southeast and Southwest United States, where new minimum efficiency requirements are moving from 14 to 15 SEER or 14.3 SEER2 under the new testing standards.
freightwaves.com
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
conceptcarz.com
Volta Trucks and DB Schenker complete first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero
Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider and DB Schenker, one of the world's leading logistics service providers and the leader in European land transport, have together completed the first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero in Europe. For the first time, a Design Verification prototype Volta Zero operated on roads and in real distribution environments in Paris.
CNET
Stay Powered Up Anywhere With Up to 61% Off GoLabs Power Stations
Looking to get a breather from the chaos of your daily life, but can't afford to get off the grid altogether? Portable power stations are a great way to stay connected when you're off the grid for a bit, and right now you can pick one up at a bargain. Today only, Woot is offering up to 61% off select GoLabs power stations and solar panels so you can stay charged up while you're on the go. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
globalspec.com
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
insideevs.com
XPeng Electric Car Sales Decreased In September 2022
XPeng electric car sales surprisingly decreased in September, after a long period of uninterrupted growth - even during Chinese lockdowns. Last month, XPeng delivered 8,468 electric cars, which is 19% less than a year ago, and just over half of what the company achieved in peak months (15,000-16,000). The overwhelming...
Comments / 0