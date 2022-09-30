ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]

Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
Update: Tropical storm prep in Columbus – [free read]

Sustained winds of 20–30 mph with gusts to 50 mph and rainfall totals of 4–6 inches with localized amounts up to 8 inches are the latest forecast for Columbus County as Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian is on track to impact the region. “A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
