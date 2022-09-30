Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
WECT
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian continues to cause damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 11 p.m. The tropical storm warning is no longer in place, and Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is...
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
nrcolumbus.com
Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]
Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
howafrica.com
‘I’m Sick Of These Black Bastards’ – Columbus County Sheriff Allegedly Says
A Columbus County Sheriff, who allegedly made “racially-charged” comments during a phone conversation that was recorded, has resigned from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. According to WITN, Sheriff Jody Greene made those comments during a phone call with Captain Jason Soles. The phone conversation happened several years...
nrcolumbus.com
Update: Tropical storm prep in Columbus – [free read]
Sustained winds of 20–30 mph with gusts to 50 mph and rainfall totals of 4–6 inches with localized amounts up to 8 inches are the latest forecast for Columbus County as Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian is on track to impact the region. “A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
Cumberland County man doing his part to prepare his town should Hurricane Ian strike
Eastover resident Virgil Dotson was a victim of Hurricane Florence and now he's chopping and donating wood to his church for residents to use in case of power outages.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
'Every Black I Know, You Need To Fire Him': Sheriff Caught In Racist Rant
'I’m sick of these Black b*****ds. I’m going to clean house and be done with it,' Columbus Sheriff Jody Greene said during a phone call.
Comments / 0