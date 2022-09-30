Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Daily
White: Are University bathrooms outdated?
From Sept. 9–23 there have been three separate incidents of indecent conduct in campus bathrooms. Given the frequency of these occurrences, is there more that should be done to protect students from such horrific invasions of privacy?. Flimsy, cheap partitions make up the stalls of most public bathrooms around...
Minnesota Daily
Student organizations disappointed about end of ‘Paint the Bridge’
One year after its official end in 2021, student organizations at the University of Minnesota expressed disappointment that the annual “Paint the Bridge” event will no longer be a part of campus culture. “Paint the Bridge” began at the University in 1997, offering a unique way for student...
Comments / 0