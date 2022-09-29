Read full article on original website
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
Monster 2,554lb pumpkin breaks US record
He set out to squash rivals’ dreams and he succeeded. Retired commercial farmer Scott Andrusz spent sleepless nights tending to a giant gourd in his field and finally came up with a new US record – a plump pumpkin weighing in at 2,554 pounds. The latest record holder...
The ins and outs of sake: What the Japanese alcoholic beverage is and how it's made.
Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from rice. The drink can be dry or sweet, and is a bit more acidic than beer. It has an umami flavor.
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
