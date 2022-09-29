Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Recent farm income forecast reason for concern
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its 2022 Farm Sector Income Forecast, which showed a mixed bag for the farm economy. USDA’s Economic Research Service predicts that producer cash receipts will increase 21 percent to more than $525 billion nationally. Crop values are expected to increase nine percent year-over-year, while cash receipts from animal production will be up 28 percent from 2021 numbers.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans sink to 2-month low | Friday, September 30, 2022
Soybeans ended the day down 45¢ to $13.66 following the news out of USDA that soybean stocks are higher than expected. Corn has dropped since the initial boost the USDA report provided. Corn futures finished the day up 8¢. Wheat is still strong. CBOT wheat closed up 27¢....
freightwaves.com
Driver satisfactions becomes more important during market downturns
Carriers have enjoyed over two years of tight capacity and inflated rates but slowing volumes and widespread predictions of a possible freight recession has inspired many companies to be proactive in preparing for what may lie ahead. When anticipating market downturns, carriers often focus on cutting expenses. While this can...
agupdate.com
Mineral consumption: take it with a grain of salt
If you surveyed a room of 10 people if they prefer sweet or salty food, the results would be as divided as when I asked local feed stores and cooperatives about whether to mix mineral with salt to supplement cattle. The safest answer? “It depends.”. By itself, mineral supplement...
Business Insider
FreedomPlus personal loans review: Competitive rates, but most borrowers will pay a 4.99% origination fee
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. FreedomPlus personal loans. Fees. Origination fee...
USDA Conservation Grants Prop up Agribusiness as Usual
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Every year, the US Department of Agriculture spends billions of dollars propping up large-scale farming of commodities like corn and soybeans. These crops in turn suffuse the food system, fattening animals on America’s factory-scale meat farms and providing the bulk of sweeteners and fats in processed foods.
freightwaves.com
Lone Star Dedicated ceasing operations
David Magarin, president and owner of Lone Star Dedicated, confirmed Monday that he’s shutting down the trucking company, which hauls refrigerated food nationwide, this month. The company’s nearly 90 drivers were notified Friday that the carrier would be closing its doors after 12 years in business. Lone Star...
thebiochronicle.com
9 Vital Tips for First-Time Home Buyers
Having a place of your own is one of the first steps to achieving the American Dream. However, buying a house can be daunting for first-time home buyers. For this reason, it is essential to know how to mitigate the risk of a costly mistake. Understanding the steps involved in finding a home and closing the deal can help you overcome many obstacles. Here are nine vital tips for first-time home buyers.
ffnews.com
Better Surpasses $100B in Mortgages Funded for American Families
Better, a leading digital homeownership company, today announced it has surpassed $100 Billion in mortgages financed for American families. This is a key milestone in Better’s journey to make homeownership cheaper, faster and easier, becoming the first fintech to ever fund over $100B in loans. Since 2014, Better has...
American Retirement in Danger
Retirement for older Americans is not what it used to be just a year ago.
Comments / 0