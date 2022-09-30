Read full article on original website
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
ksjd.org
News brief: Florida evacuations, Brazil's election, Supreme Court preview
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land, despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath, and of those, 42 - more than half - were in Lee County.
ksjd.org
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots
The post Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
Comments / 0