North Allegheny embraces being viewed as underdog, now leads Class 6A
Saying the biggest high school in Western Pennsylvania was overlooked might seem unlikely, but when football season started, North Allegheny’s players didn’t hear much talk about themselves. Central Catholic was the favorite. Seneca Valley was the team with the special senior class. Mt. Lebanon was the defending state...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elizabeth Forward dominates Southmoreland for conference win
Scored on its opening possession, but Elizabeth Forward responded in a big way to defeat the homestanding Scotties, 42-6, in Interstate Conference play Friday night at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. ’s Ty Keffer pulled in a 35-yard reception from Kadin Keefer at the Warriors’ 24, and after Elizabeth Forward...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford bounces back for shutout of Norwin
Penn-Trafford shrugged off last week’s disappointing loss to one of its arch-rivals and took out its frustrations this week on another. Conlan Greene passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Daniel Tarabrella scored twice as the Warriors overcame a slow start to blank visiting Norwin, 28-0, Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: A star is born at Highlands
It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Laurel Highlands upsets No. 4 Thomas Jefferson
Rodney Gallagher threw two touchdown passes for Laurel Highlands as the Mustangs upset No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 31-24, in a Class 4A Big Seven Conference football game Friday night. Hunter Kooser caught a 90-yard touchdown pass, and Keondre DeShields caught an 87-yard TD for Laurel Highlands (4-2, 2-1). Leland Layhue...
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt Athletics Honors 2022 Hall of Fame Class
PITTSBURGH—The University of Pittsburgh honored 12 members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class at this year's Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by PNC, Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium. Established in 2018, the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes and honors student-athletes, coaches, teams and other members...
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 5 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mars at Highlands. Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan. Franklin Regional at Plum. Avonworth at West...
Pittsburgh proclaims ‘Roberto Clemente Day’ on 50th anniversary of 3,000th hit
PITTSBURGH — On the 50th anniversary of his 3,000th major hit, Roberto Clemente will be honored as Friday is proclaimed “Roberto Clemente Day” in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh. City and county officials. including Mayor Ed Gainey, will come together to celebrate Clemente’s life at...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
New Pittsburgh Courier
Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz
CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
cranberryeagle.com
61st class reunion set
The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
1 critically wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's Lakewood Drive
One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning on Lakewood Drive in Pittsburgh. City police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the 1300 block of Lakewood. They found a wounded male victim and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
New Kensington-Arnold School District addresses ‘offensive’ video posted by Valley HS students
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The New Kensington-Arnold School District addressed a video posted by students at Valley High School that contained what the district calls inappropriate content and offensive language. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a letter sent to families by superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the video has...
