It can be too easy to dismiss our kids when they talk to us about what they think is important—things that parents might consider unimportant when compared to adult problems like jobs, bills, life. To adults, a kid's concerns appear to be just that, kid problems. Or sometimes, it's just a matter of being so caught up in our own busy routines that we become unwitting experts at tuning them out.

KIDS ・ 23 DAYS AGO