Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
How to Successfully Establish Morning Routines for Children Starting Preschool

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-to-successfully-establish-morning-routines-for-children-starting-preschool/. If your child is starting preschool this year, one of the most important things you can do to help them adjust is to establish a morning routine. Routines provide children with a sense of stability and security, which can be especially helpful during times of transition.
My Kid Felt Comfortable Talking To Me Because of SEL Classes at School

It can be too easy to dismiss our kids when they talk to us about what they think is important—things that parents might consider unimportant when compared to adult problems like jobs, bills, life. To adults, a kid's concerns appear to be just that, kid problems. Or sometimes, it's just a matter of being so caught up in our own busy routines that we become unwitting experts at tuning them out.
How to motivate a “lazy” teen

A high school objective: take in young, immature students, work on them in various ways for four years and send them out educated, confident and purposeful. At least that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Perhaps that’s the way it used to be. But things are different now.
