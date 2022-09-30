Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
From hiking in the mountains to snorkeling in the crystal blue sea, there's a destination for every type of family.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Bahia Principe Grand La Romana, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Bahia Principe, located on La Romana’s stunning and tranquil beach, is the ideal spot for a relaxed and enjoyable family holiday. The welcoming resort features a variety of guest rooms ideal for families incorporating a separate living area and private outdoor terrace. We were just steps from the refreshing resort pool, where the kids could play and splash to their heart’s content, and the picture perfect secluded beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Sweden's navy says it has sent a vessel capable of "advanced diving missions" to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days
Google Now Shuts Down Translate App In China As It Looks Past The Country
Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google has reportedly shut down its Translate app for China, winding up one of the few remaining services it operates in the Asian country. What Happened: The app has been inaccessible to mainland Chinese users since Saturday, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The service’s web page in China currently shows a photo of a generic search bar that redirects to Google’s Hong Kong translation site.
I traveled on a $30 shuttle from Florida's busiest airport to a Disney cruise ship. It was crowded, but I'd do it again.
I took a Disney cruise in early September and arrived at my vacation via a $30 Go Port shuttle. The bus was crowded and a bit outdated, but the hour-long ride was still comfortable. I also saved money, as Go Port rides are cheaper than Disney's shuttle.
Young people demand climate justice in run-up to Cop27 UN talks
Young people from some of the countries most affected by climate breakdown have warned they are not victims but a force to be reckoned with in the run-up to a UN climate conference in Egypt. Led by climate groups across Africa and the Middle East, hundreds of activists from countries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns
ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is launching live shopping in North America and aims to outsource its operation after its U.K. e-commerce experiments struggled to take off. Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive will likely collaborate with TikTok helping bring TikTok Shop to the U.S., the Financial Times reports. TalkShopLive will provide the underlying technology...
Weather tracker: Hurricane Ian likely to be costliest since 1992
The fourth most powerful storm to hit the US mainland has killed at least 32 people across Florida and the Carolina states in the past week. Hurricane Ian hit Cuba as a strengthening hurricane on 27 September before building to a category 4 hurricane as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico, bringing wind gusts above 150mph into south-western Florida.
shiftedmag.com
The Q Family Adventures – Travel Blogs
Most known – The Q Family Adventures offers various make-a-trip options. It works according to the CPM evaluating models. The Q family adventures team is on family trips to Scandinavia, the Philippines, and many more. You can get the idea through tips and experiences to make your trip as memorable and enjoyable as possible.
crazyfamilyadventure.com
Tips On Visiting All 5 Cinque Terre Towns [Itinerary Included]
I was so excited to get to Cinque Terre, Italy. It had been on my bucket list for a long time and I couldn’t wait to get out and explore these gorgeous Cinque Terre towns. Below we share our 2 night itinerary and tips on visiting. I watched the...
BBC
Canadian family travel world before children go blind
When three of Edith and Sébastian’s four children were diagnosed with a genetic disease that will eventually leave them blind, they decided to give their children as many visual memories as they could - and see the world. Retinitis pigmentosa is a condition that people are born with...
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Delays Reopening Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.
techaiapp.com
5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort
Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
To Tip or Not To Tip? All-Inclusive Vacations
Your bags are packed and you're counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip....
This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise
Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
Thrillist
This 14th-Century Venetian Palace Might Be the Most Stunning Airbnb in Crete
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When I visited Crete in 2018, I had no idea...
Visitor spending in Hawaii surpasses pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) - Visitor spending in Hawaii last month surpassed pre-pandemic spending, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Total visitor spending last month reached $1.71 billion, an increase of over 13% from August 2019, when visitors to Hawaii spent $1.5 billion, DBEDT said. ”Due to...
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Comments / 0