cybersecurity-insiders.com
Difference between Information Security and Cybersecurity
There is a confusion among a few that the terms Information Security and Cybersecurity are the same as the two areas take the same strides to a large extent. But technically in practical, both are different, and here’s a brief explanation to prove. Information Security- Protection of information and...
Digital Trends
North Korean hackers create fake job offers to steal important data
Lazarus, a state-sponsored hacker group based in North Korea, is now using open-source software and creating fake jobs in order to spread malware, says Microsoft. The well-known group of hackers is targeting many key industry sectors, such as technology, media entertainment, and defense, and it’s using many different kinds of software to carry out these attacks.
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Cybercriminals behind Los Angeles Unified School District ransomware attack release hacked data, superintendent says
Cybercriminals who targeted the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, with a ransomware attack have released some of the hacked data online, according to a tweet from LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.
China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.
While it deals with a property crisis and COVID-19 lockdowns, China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, which adds further pressure to the yuan.
TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns
ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is launching live shopping in North America and aims to outsource its operation after its U.K. e-commerce experiments struggled to take off. Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive will likely collaborate with TikTok helping bring TikTok Shop to the U.S., the Financial Times reports. TalkShopLive will provide the underlying technology...
fintechmagazine.com
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
howafrica.com
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the U.S.
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
The Feds Believe Your Car Is At Risk Of A Cyberattack
Advancements in vehicle technology have brought untold benefits to the industry and customers alike. But, as with anything, there are downsides. Hackers have targeted the automotive sector in several ways. Honda, for example, had its production line attacked in 2020. Thankfully, this was rectified, but more recently, the Ford F-150 Lightning was found to be susceptible to threats too.
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
U.S. Treasury Helps Black-Owned Industrial Bank Serve Marginalized Communities
Funding from the U.S. Treasury and a community partnership is helping the Black-owned Industrial Bank help businesses and people in marginalized communities. Insight News reported that The U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program gave $82 million to Industrial Bank in June, which Industrial President and CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. called historic.
A Security Expert Tells Us How To Protect Your Personal Data From Hackers
In this day and age of constant and consistent smartphone use, hacking attempts are just a part of life. Hackers know that many people are conducting all of their business, including online purchasing and banking activity, online. They also know that means figuring out your passwords is the golden ticket to stealing your information and using it or even selling it on the dark web. “With the technological advancements that are happening every day, data grows by the second,” says Stavros Zavrakas, founder of Orthogonality. “Individuals and large businesses generate data in both structured and unstructured form. Threats such as data breaches are also extremely high. Malicious hackers try to obtain personally identifiable information so as to open a door into your network.”
monitordaily.com
ACT Research and DAT Team Up to Enhance Offerings
DAT Freight & Analytics, operator of DAT One network for spot truckload freight and the DAT iQ analytics service, and ACT Research, an industry analysis and forecasting services for commercial vehicle and transportation markets provider, entered into an agreement that will enhance the service offerings of both organizations. “By far,...
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Family care emerging as sought-after benefit
A survey of parents, according to Bright Horizons Family Solutions 2022 Modern Family Index and zippia.com. Of families say that child care is more expensive than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. 63%. Of working parents report leaving work earlier than scheduled and 55% missed a full day of work...
U.S. government awards $266 million to build public health workforce
The federal government awarded more than $266 million in American Rescue Plan funding to grow the nation's community and public health workforce, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. Driving the news: The department is investing $225.5 million in community health workers and $40.7 million in public health...
aamc.org
AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline
The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
csengineermag.com
Improving safety of lifting operations with better knowledge
By Brandon Verret, Technical Performance Manager, and Wilfred Guidry Jr., Competence Team Leader, Sparrows Group. Legislation and safety regulations differ depending on the geographical location, but important lessons can be learned and implemented to improve the effectiveness of what can sometimes be deemed box-ticking. In the USA and Gulf of...
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
